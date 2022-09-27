BEIRUT - His Excellency the Lebanese Minister of Labour, Mr. Mustafa Bayram, has received in his office HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global). During the meeting the two sides discussed the means of implementing the previously signed agreement between them, as well as the digital transformation plan of the Ministry.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh pointed to the global energy crisis, especially in Lebanon which is experiencing a suffocating financial and economic crisis, by emphasizing the need to move towards clean energy, particularly solar energy, in order to be able to solve the problem of electricity outages and to protect the environment from the dangers of climate pollution.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh urged the importance of accelerating the efforts for the establishment of a solar panel production company to cover Lebanon’s domestic energy needs at the lowest cost. He also expressed his readiness to provide the Ministry with laptops and other electronic devices that contribute to the digital transformation process.

For his part, Minister Bayram gave a brief on the strategic plan approved by the Parliament of Lebanon for the digital transformation in the Ministry of Labour and its implementation phases. He highlighted the difficulties the Ministry is experiencing in terms of increasing energy security and necessary electronic devices.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s accompanying delegation consisted of TAG.Global Chair of Group Management Board, Mr. Salah Abu Osbeh, Executive Director of Lebanon Office, Mr. Marwan Abu-Sahyoun, and Representative of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Culture and Media in Lebanon, Mr. Burhan Al Ashkar. That is in addition to the MENA EdTech Alliance President and the visit coordinator, Dr. Rabie Baalbaki, and Vice-President of the Alliance for International Partnerships and Relations Coordinator, Nora Al-Murabi.

