Dubai, UAE – The Department of Public Works (DPW) and Dar Alwd Construction (DAW) reaffirmed their shared commitment to sustainable, high-performance infrastructure solutions during a strategic visit to the PRC manufacturing facility in Qatar.

The visit provided key insights into material innovation, quality assurance, and advancements in sustainable packaging and deployment strategies.

As a global leader in logistics and infrastructure, DPW’s participation underscored the importance of efficient supply chain integration in the construction sector, ensuring that high-performance materials align with evolving regulatory and environmental benchmarks. With DAW at the forefront of advanced construction solutions, the visit enabled a deeper understanding of PRC’s durability, material integrity, and suitability for large-scale infrastructure projects across the UAE.

Tarek Musbah Abdulrahman, General Manager of Dar Al Wud Construction (DAW), emphasized the significance of the visit, stating:

“At DAW, we share a commitment to driving the future of infrastructure through sustainable, efficient, and high-performance solutions. This visit reflects our collective focus on enhancing resilience, optimizing material efficiency, and advancing environmentally responsible construction practices. By gaining deeper technical insights into PRC’s manufacturing excellence, we reinforce our confidence in its durability and suitability for the UAE’s ambitious infrastructure landscape. Through this engagement, we continue to refine our approach to delivering reliable, sustainable, and future-ready construction solutions that meet the highest global standards”.

The visit provided an opportunity to examine the latest developments in PRC’s production processes, ensuring that its manufacturing, packaging, and application continue to align with UAE regulations and global industry benchmarks. The delegation also explored how advanced logistics and material deployment strategies can further enhance PRC’s role in sustainable infrastructure development.

By integrating technical expertise, regulatory insights, and supply chain optimization, DPW and DAW remain committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions that drive the future of infrastructure across the UAE and beyond.

About Dar Alwd Construction Company:

Dar Alwd Construction LLC (DAW) is an authorized and experienced provider of a comprehensive range of construction and infrastructure services, including road construction, urban infrastructure development, sewerage networks, culvert construction, and building projects. Established in Sharjah, UAE, in 2007, DAW has earned the prestigious status of an Unlimited A contractor. DAW's diverse multinational team brings extensive engineering expertise and has a proven track record of delivering projects to the highest quality control and safety standards. DAW remains committed to excellence, ensuring that each project is executed precisely and adheres to the industry's highest standards.