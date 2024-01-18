UAE-Dubai: In a strategic response to the UAE's increasing health demands, DP World's Aviv Clinics Dubai proudly announces the expansion of its specialized, standalone physiotherapy services.

Evolving from their comprehensive treatment packages, these enhanced services now directly address the diverse mobility needs in the region.

Market research by insights10 underscores the importance of this initiative, revealing the UAE's physiotherapy market, valued at $266 million in 2022, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% until 2030, reaching an estimated $452 million. This significant growth trend highlights a surging demand for specialized physiotherapy services.

At the core of this expansion is DP World’s Aviv Clinics' commitment to enhancing life quality through personalized healthcare. The clinic's approach encompasses a spectrum of therapeutic exercises, manual therapy, and other effective treatments tailored to improve both health and mobility.

Dr. Craig Cook, CEO of DP World's Aviv Clinics Dubai, explains the vision, "Our goal is to empower communities to enjoy a fulfilling health span, where physical and mental vitality are sustained. We offer more than just physiotherapy; we are paving a path to comprehensive wellness."

The clinic's expanded service range includes:

Sports Physiotherapy: Addressing sportsrelated injuries and enhancing athletic performance.

Geriatric Physiotherapy: Focused on the elderly's mobility and independence.

Orthopedic Physiotherapy: Aiding recovery from bone, joint, and muscle injuries.

Pediatric Physiotherapy: Meeting the developmental needs of children.

Neurorehabilitation: Aiding in neurologicallybased rehabilitation and physiotherapy needs, including post-stroke recovery and degenerative disorders, to improve function, symptoms, and well-being.

Additionally, the clinic now offers comprehensive care for skeletal and muscular issues, bespoke post-surgery rehabilitation programs, and specialized protocols for various neurological conditions, all focused on improving patients' quality of life and independence.

The clinic's state-of-the-art facilities feature advanced equipment and technology to support these services and provide an elevated experience, including:

COSMOS System: For detailed gait analysis and training.

CPET Technology: The gold standard for cardiopulmonary system evaluation during exercise.

Innovative VAST Technology: Incorporating virtual reality exercises for a more engaging therapeutic experience.

Dedicated Physiotherapy Rooms and Gym: Equipped with the latest amenities to support clients' wellness journeys.

This standalone service expansion places DP World's Aviv Clinics Dubai at the forefront of health innovation and community well-being in the UAE's evolving physiotherapy and wellness landscape.

About DP World’s Aviv Clinics Dubai:

DP World’s Aviv Clinics have invested more than 15 years in developing and clinically trialing its unique HBOT treatment protocol, which involves patients breathing pure oxygen in a unique HBOT suite. DP World established Aviv Clinics Dubai as a wholly owned subsidiary to bring this highly specialised technology and treatment program to the UAE, contributing to Dubai’s position as the MENA Region’s outstanding destination for healthcare innovation, investment, and quality of care.

It is home to the world's most advanced Hyperbaric Oxygen program and is a leader in brain performance and healthy aging in the UAE and the GCC. Aviv's personalized, holistic, and comprehensive treatment combines proprietary Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), a patented cognitive and physical training program, and personalized nutritional coaching optimized using advanced data analytics tools.

DP World’s Aviv Clinics’ advanced, comprehensive treatment programs offer patients holistic care to treat various conditions, such as the decline of physical and cognitive functions related to old age, symptoms related to post-COVID, stroke, traumatic brain injury, concussion, fibromyalgia, PTSD and Lyme disease. In addition to using HBOT, the Aviv medical team prepares a robust, individualized treatment schedule for each client, including physical and cognitive training and a dietary plan.

