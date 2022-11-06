Cairo – DP World Sokhna, the main gateway for trade in Egypt, and the operator of the port of Ain Sokhna in the SC Zone, received the latest European cruise ship MSC WORLD EUROPA on its maiden voyage, coming from Spain and heading to the United Arab Emirates.

Urs Moll, DP World Egypt Country Manager, said: “We are pleased to receive the cruise ship MSC WORLD EUROPA as its first destination after sailing from Europe, which highlights the role that DP World Sokhna plays, in supporting the growth of the Egyptian economy not only by promoting trade movement but also by stimulating tourism, we aim to be a model destination for cruise ships.”

Moll added: “We have taken all the necessary measures to receive the giant cruise ship, and we are proud of our readiness to receive giant ships, deal with them and provide them with navigational aids, which enhances our capabilities as a leading provider of marine solutions.

MSC WORLD EUROPA is one of the largest cruise ships in the world. That the construction of the ship took three years. The ship can accommodate 7,000 passengers in more than 2,800 rooms and is 333 meters long and 47 meters wide.

In conjunction with the upcoming launch of the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Sharm El Sheikh, it is worth noting that MSC WORLD EUROPA is the largest cruise passenger ship powered by liquefied natural gas, and the cruise ship is fully equipped to be environmentally friendly as all its devices and internal supplies are powered by electricity, highlighting the role of giant ships in helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in accordance with international mandatory regulations related to environmental protection.

The giant ship crossed the Suez Canal within the northern convoy, to prove the readiness of the Suez Canal to receive the latest ships of the world fleet, thanks to the new Suez Canal project, which allowed to raise the canal's global navigational classification and increase its numerical and absorptive capacity.

It is worth noting that DP World Sokhna has been witnessing an impressive activity in receiving one-day trips in the port, and the increase in the number of tourists coming to the tourist areas in Egypt, through the local ports.

-Ends-