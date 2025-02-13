Cairo, Egypt: In a new boost for Egypt’s automotive sector, DP World has successfully facilitated the first export shipment of passenger vehicles from the Ain Sokhna Port.

The roll-on-roll-off (ro-ro) vessel ULUSOY 5 under the agency of KMA - Khedivial Marine Agency Egypt, recently departed for Jebel Ali, Dubai, carrying 498 locally assembled Nissan Sunny vehicles. The achievement underscores DP World’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s growing automotive industry and solidifying Sokhna’s position as a regional trade hub.

Having exported its first batch, DP World plans to ship as many as 10,000 vehicles this year to advance Egypt’s automotive sector and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Avnash Iyer, COO & Acting Country Head, Egypt, DP World, said: “This first ro-ro export shipment is a significant step for Egypt’s automotive sector. It’s a testament to the collaborative efforts of our team and Nissan Egypt. By leveraging our end-to-end capabilities to streamline customer supply chains, we are integrating Egypt into global trade networks. This helps local manufacturers reach new international markets and supports the long-term growth of the country’s economy. This is just the beginning, and we see enormous potential for automotive exports from Egypt.”

As a comprehensive trade and logistics hub, DP World Sokhna is supporting Egypt’s growing automotive exports, and this milestone reflects DP World’s continued vision of unlocking trade value for the country as it gears up to play a greater role in regional and global supply chains.

Furthermore, DP World in Egypt offer customers integrated solutions from container handling, bulk, general cargo, project cargo, and passenger services, to logistics services, such as freight forwarding and 3PL solutions. This integrated approach allows manufacturers like Nissan to access seamless end-to-end logistics, connecting them to customers worldwide.

Over the past two decades, DP World has invested more than $1.3 billion in modernising Ain Sokhna Port. Ongoing investments, including a network of freight forwarding offices, integrated 3PL services, and the development of a logistics park, are further enhancing Egyptian supply chains and facilitating efficient trade.

