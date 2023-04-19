The organisation’s people-first initiatives epitomise the holy month’s virtues of good deeds, community spirit, and charity

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Inspired by the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, DP World in the UAE has achieved the milestone of providing 250,000 meals for employees in the UAE to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan. This follows news that the company has committed AED 4 million as part of efforts from its humanitarian arm, the DP World Charity Foundation, to support causes associated with health, education, and food, both on local and global levels.

The company has always led the way in community engagement, contributing significantly to society by initiating several pioneering endeavours. As part of its commitment to smart and fair trade, the company owes a major part of its success to the local communities in which it operates.

The company’s endeavours are in continuation of its support to the ‘’1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Reinforcing the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, DP World contributed AED 10 million to the campaign.

Nabil Qayed, Vice President, People and General Administration, People Department, DP World UAE said: “Taking inspiration from the life of the late Sheikh Zayed, we have embraced sustainability as an integral part of our corporate culture. It forms a key component of our comprehensive strategic plan that includes caring for our employees, launching volunteering initiatives, and developing integrated frameworks to care for customers. We have, time and again, ensured that we as an organisation not only meet the needs of our employees, but also provide an environment for businesses to flourish and communities to thrive, locally and regionally.”

Qayed adds, “Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, we have hosted several events to observe the essence of togetherness in society and cohesion among the DP World family. This year, we are committed to investing AED 4 million in our Ramadan initiatives to support every part of our society. We acknowledge our social responsibility towards our people and value community action, with the hope of seeing positive outcomes for society.”

Fostering strong community values

This year, DP World is providing a total of approximately 250,000 Iftar and Suhoor meals. In collaboration with the DP World Foundation - launched last year - the company will distribute the meals across various business units throughout the month.

As a diverse, cross-cultural organisation, DP World has always focused its energies on employee engagement. In line with this, the company hosts an annual Iftar for employees and their family members. This year, the company hosted staff for a special gathering at the DP World Pavilion at Expo City.

Reaffirming its focus on creating an inclusive and compassionate society, in partnership with Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA), DP World UAE also hosted a senior citizens’ Iftar at The Majlis - Dubai World Trade Centre. Accommodating 60 people, the event was a success with DP World employees volunteering for 27 hours.

As part of the Zayed Humanitarian Day initiatives, in alliance with DP World Foundation and DUBUY, the company distributed 700 food boxes to female workers at the ladies’ camp in Jebel Ali’s New West Accommodation. Truck drivers at DP World Jebel Ali Custom Gate 3 Complex were also given food boxes.

DP World UAE has been actively involved in welfare services and supporting local and global non-government organisations. Its efforts, in line with the UAE's Fifty-Year Charter, aim to achieve sustainable growth in humanitarian work, develop the nation, enhance the quality of life, and endorse its organisational values and ethics.

