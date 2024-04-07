CAIRO, EGYPT – DP World, operator of the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Ain Sokhna, has received a new state-of-the-art mobile harbour crane, that will further increase productivity and efficiency for the benefit of customers.

The mobile harbour crane, manufactured by Konecranes, arrived recently at the port on the Portuguese ship Vestvind, from Belgium. With a capacity of 125 tons, and a discharge rate of 10 000 tons daily, the crane was designed specifically to handle Capesize bulk carriers.

In addition to the crane, DP World in Sokhna, also received new loader equipment - two Caterpillar 988K loader cranes – with the ability to lift 25 M3 per lift, as well as loading transport vehicles, all aimed at further enhancing efficiency at the terminal. All the equipment will become operational during April.

The equipment, the latest to arrive at an Egyptian port, is part of DP World’s investment in the most advanced equipment to increase the terminal’s capability for enhanced international trade flows in and out of the Port of Ain Sokhna and offer customers best-in-class service.

The company has also opened five freight forwarding offices in Egypt, located in Cairo, Alexandria, Cairo Airport, Sokhna, and Beni Suef, as part of it global freight forwarding network.

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 108,000 employees from 161 nationalities, spanning 74 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW TO CHANGES WHAT’S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.