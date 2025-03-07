Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – DP World and Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) have unveiled the new state-of-the-art South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, marking a major milestone in DP World’s SAR 3 billion ($800 million) expansion and development programme to upgrade the terminal and enhance Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global trade hub.

The three-year project has transformed South Container Terminal into one of the region’s most advanced and sustainable container terminals, while also more than doubling the capacity from 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 4 million TEUs. The expansion paves the way for a future capacity of 5 million TEUs, with additional ship-to-shore equipment to be deployed as demand grows.

Since becoming DP World’s first concession outside the UAE in 1999, the Jeddah terminal has played a crucial role in regional trade. This latest expansion, under a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement, cements Jeddah’s status as a critical trade gateway and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of boosting trade connectivity and economic diversification.

An official ceremony was held to mark the opening, attended by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser; DP World Group Chairman and CEO, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem; Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC; other senior representatives from DP World and Mawani, government entities, and key customers.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, “Today marks a significant milestone in our long-term strategic investment in Jeddah Islamic Port. This expansion builds on our 25-year legacy in Jeddah and reinforces our commitment to driving trade growth in the region. With this modernised terminal, we are enhancing efficiency, improving supply chain resilience and creating new trade opportunities for the Kingdom and beyond for decades to come.”

Efficiency & Sustainability at its Heart

The terminal’s modernisation integrates advanced automation and digitalisation to improve operational efficiency. Smart systems will slash gate transaction times -- from two minutes to just 10 seconds -- supported by IoT-enabled cargo tracking and AI-powered cargo tallying for precise record keeping.

Automated and electrified yard cranes have also been introduced, along with an expanded fleet of quay cranes that will grow from 14 to 17 by the end of 2025, reaching 22 as the terminal scales up to 5 million TEUs.

Due to the surging demand for perishable cargo such as food and pharmaceuticals, the terminal’s capacity for refrigerated containers (reefers) has been expanded from 1,200 to 2,340, ensuring optimal conditions for temperature-sensitive shipments. DP World is also developing a state-of-the-art facility for inspecting up to 75 reefers at one time —the biggest such port-centric facility in the Kingdom.

The terminal spans a total quay length of 2,150 metres, including a deep-water quay with an 18-metre depth, capable of accommodating up to five ultra-large container vessels simultaneously.

In line with its global sustainability strategy, DP World is implementing initiatives to reduce CO₂ emissions at South Container Terminal by 50% in the next five years. Measures include the electrification of yard cranes and trucks, solar panel installations, exploration of floating solar platforms, along with green building designs and water recycling systems. These efforts will significantly cut emissions, enhance air quality and establish DP World’s Jeddah terminal as a model for sustainable port operations.

Adjacent to the terminal, DP World is investing in the 415,000 square metre Jeddah Logistics Park, the largest integrated facility of its kind in the Kingdom, which will offer state-of-the-art warehousing, distribution and freight forwarding services, further strengthening Jeddah’s position as a key hub connecting trade routes across Asia, Africa and Europe. Integrated with the terminal, Jeddah Logistics Park will streamline cargo transfers and enhance efficiency, with completion scheduled for Q2 2026.

