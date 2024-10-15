Sharjah, UAE – DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences has been recognized as the UAE’s Best Family Hotel Apartment for 2024 by the prestigious International Travel Awards. This accolade underscores the hotel’s ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional and warm family experience.

Located in the heart of Sharjah’s bustling cityscape, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences has dedicated itself to creating a sanctuary for families, offering tailored services and facilities that ensure every family guest enjoys a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. The hotel has worked relentlessly to provide a “home-away-from-home” atmosphere where warmth, personalized service, and attention to detail take center stage.

Ligia Brasoveanu, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, expressed her gratitude for the recognition: “We are incredibly honored to be named UAE’s Best Family Hotel Apartment for 2024. This achievement reflects our tireless efforts to craft an ideal family experience that goes beyond traditional hospitality. Our entire team is dedicated to creating a space where families feel truly welcome, and this award is a testament to their hard work and passion. We also extend our deepest thanks to our guests, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support.”

The International Travel Awards, widely acknowledged as a global benchmark for excellence in the travel and hospitality sectors, celebrate the world’s finest hotels and destinations. The recognition of DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences places the property among an elite group of establishments that consistently deliver exceptional family-oriented experiences.

This accolade reinforces the hotel’s leadership in the UAE hospitality sector and its commitment to continuing its tradition of innovation and excellence, ensuring that families find an unmatched blend of comfort, care, and warmth at every stay.

About DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences

Located in the heart of Sharjah, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences features 156 spacious and contemporary rooms and 108 family-friendly 1-to-3-bedroom lifestyle apartments, all rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows with breathtaking views of the Al Majaz Waterfront. It also offers modern flexible meeting spaces and a business center that can cater to all business and social needs. In addition to the in-room dining menu, guests can enjoy Majdolin Restaurant, an upscale Levantine restaurant with a panoramic outdoor terrace with stunning views of the Al Majaz Waterfront, and Banyan Café. DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences features a semi-Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool and an ultra-modern separate male and female fitness center with steam and sauna room. Conveniently located steps away from the Sharjah City Center Mall and only 2 km from the Sharjah Expo Center, our hotel also offers easy access to attractions such as Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, Sharjah Amphitheater, Sharjah Aquarium, and Sharjah Art Museum, all within 1-3 km. Just 20 minutes from Dubai, our property serves as an oasis of tranquility.

For reservations, contact us at +971 6 511 1900 or email: SHJAW.SALESADM@Hilton.com. Visit our website www.sharjahwaterfront.doubletreebyhilton.com or connect with us on social media Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of over 680 hotels with more than 156,000 rooms across 57 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its iconic, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Nada Fouda

Marketing Manager

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences

Nada.fouda@hilton.com