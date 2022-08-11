DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has just been awarded Best Family Beach Resort in the UAE by International Travel Awards for 2022.

Organised by Golden Tree Events, over 100,000 international travellers and tourism industry professionals vote to select the winners of International Travel.

Between seven outdoor pools and one indoor pool, kids and adult waterpark, a kids club with a climbing wall, arcade zone and outdoor playground, activities for families are endless at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island.

Talking about the award, Pieter van Beugen, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island said, “We’ve specifically designed our resort so there is something for everyone, especially when it comes to families. Whether it’s trying a new restaurant every night for everyone in the family to eat their favourite cuisine, challenging each other to a game of paddle tennis or unwinding in the spa kid-free thanks to kids club, we create memorable experiences for every family member.”

“I’m proud beyond words that we’ve been named Best Family Beach Resort in the UAE for 2022 and want to thank each and every team member for their tireless work in delivering the best service to our guests.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island offers tastefully appointed rooms feature modern conveniences suited for families and leisure guests, including a guarantee of connecting rooms. The resort has a total of 723 rooms with 330 guest rooms with pool and sea views, 5 suites, 150 Deluxe rooms within villas and 238 Bay Club rooms between sea front and beach access.

Additionally, with a range of 13 restaurants and bars including Meze for an authentic Turkish experience, Sanchaya for flavors from Asia, Vespa for an Italian touch or Brasserie for classic European cuisine, guests can indulge in a wide range of gourmet cuisines.

About International Travel Awards

International Travel Awards by Golden Tree Events is the pinnacle of achievement in the travel and tourism industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike.

The dedicated judges come from a wide variety of backgrounds, each bringing the experience, skills and enthusiasm necessary to select, promote and showcase participating hotels on an international stag.