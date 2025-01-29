Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Athletics enthusiasts are set to descend on Ras Al Khaimah this weekend as the city’s 2025 edition of its renowned Half Marathon takes over. To mark the occasion, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is proud to announce its role as the Official Hotel for the highly anticipated sporting event, taking place on February 1st. Renowned for its great amenities, scenic location, and outstanding hospitality, the resort will welcome participants and spectators to enjoy an exceptional stay during the region’s most celebrated running event.

Nestled on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is committed to supporting local and international events that elevate Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation as a world-class destination. By sponsoring the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, the resort continues its tradition of championing health, wellness, and community spirit while offering guests a unique blend of relaxation and adventure.

The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label event, returns for its 18th edition this year. Held on the picturesque coral-shaped Al Marjan Island, the race features stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, white sandy beaches, and the Jebel Jais Mountains. Known for its flat and fast course, the event attracts some of the world’s best long-distance athletes alongside community runners. Participants can take part in the signature 21.1km half marathon or opt for the 10km, 5km, or 2km fun run, making it a truly inclusive event for all ages and abilities.

Pieter Van Beugen, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,

"We are delighted to be the official hotel for this iconic event. The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon perfectly aligns with our values of promoting wellness and bringing communities together. We look forward to hosting participants and their families, ensuring their experience is as memorable and enjoyable as the race itself."

With its 650-metre private beach, seven pools, world-class dining options, and rejuvenating spa, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island offers the perfect retreat for runners and supporters alike. While preparing for race day or unwinding afterwards, guests can immerse themselves in the ultimate blend of comfort and bliss.

For those participating in or attending the RAK Half Marathon 2025, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is the ideal base, combining convenience, relaxation, and an unbeatable location. Book your stay now and make the most of this unforgettable sporting weekend.

