KSA, Riyadh: Dorsch Global, the leading international consulting and engineering organization, has been appointed as the lead Supervision engineering consultant for the Saudi Arabian National Water company to supervise and manage the implementation of water and wastewater projects across two geographical clusters.

The five-year partnership agreement aims to leverage Dorsch’s global expertise to provide specialized personnel and resources as well as engineering and consultancy services, including Design Review, contract management, Construction Management, construction Supervision and testing and commissioning activities.

The agreement is divided across two geographical clusters. The southern region cluster includes the supervision to execute 154 projects valued at SAR 490,000,000, while the northwestern region cluster includes 99 projects valued at SAR 336,000,000.

“I am so proud of the whole team in Saudi Arabia. This mega project reflects the quality and reputation that Dorsch is globally known for as well as the teams driving them. Our best-in-class technical capabilities deliver customized solutions that will meet and exceed the expectations of the Saudi Arabian National Company”, commented Ayman Haikal, CEO of Dorsch Global & MEAA.

These mega projects are part of the Saudi Arabian National Water strategy, which The National Water Company is constructing as part of its efforts to enhance operational efficiency, reinforce the water distribution system, achieve water security and provide sustainable water services across all cities and governorates in Saudi Arabia.

Dorsch’s previous water project experience in Saudi Arabi includes the extension of the urban water supply system for various municipalities in the Kingdom, through technical, financial and administrative site supervision, ensuring strict adherence to technical specifications the project,

Dorsch is also managing other mega projects across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia like the Intelligent Transportation System for Riyadh City, and supporting the construction of the Urban Forestation Green Riyadh initiative. These projects underscore the company's expertise and substantial contributions to the Kingdom’s infrastructure and economic growth.

Recently Dorsch placed the 40th position in the 2024 ENR Top 225 International Design Firms ranking, with an impressive leap from its previous ranking of 77th in 2023. This recognition underscores the firm's growing influence and success in the global market.

Dorsch Global is recognized as a leading consulting and engineering company shaping sustainable communities and cities for present and future generations. As a subsidiary of RSBG SE, a holding company of the RAG-Stiftung, the company contributes to the noble purpose of the foundation. Addressing the infrastructural and social challenges of a dynamic world, the core business areas of Dorsch Global are transportation infrastructure, water & environment, innovative planning, architecture & urban development, energy & industry and development cooperation. Dorsch Global generated a revenue of around 600 million euro in 2023. A team of more than 7,000 employees in more than 50 countries currently manages over 12,000 projects throughout the entire project life cycle, assuming responsibility towards people, societies and the environment with in-depth regional expertise stemming from more than 70 years of company history. For further information, please visit: www.dorsch.global

Media Contact:

Ahmad Khalloudi

Seven Media

Phone: +971 50 146 6044

Mail: ahmadkhalloudi@sevenmedia.ae

Susanne Boll

Dorsch Global, Corporate Communications Lead Phone: +49 171 31 28 168, Mail:

susanne.boll@dorsch.global