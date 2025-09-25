Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – DOO, the AI-powered customer experience platform transforming how enterprises engage with their customers, announced the close of its $1.7M funding round led by Merak Capital, with participation from Plus VC and other strategic regional investors.

Built by a team of seasoned technologists and entrepreneurs, DOO combines advanced natural language processing with regional linguistic expertise to deliver seamless AI-driven support tailored to Arabic dialects and cultural nuances. This localized approach has been key to its rapid adoption by enterprises in the GCC, where customer expectations are increasingly defined by speed, personalization, and accessibility across digital channels.

With its headquarters now based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, DOO is strategically positioned at the heart of the region’s AI and digital innovation movement. As the company deepens its footprint in Saudi Arabia, it aims to play a central role in shaping the region’s digital economy by setting new benchmarks for enterprise-grade customer experience.

The investment reflects growing confidence in DOO’s mission to become the GCC’s leading AI customer experience (CX) platform, enabling enterprises to scale support, reduce costs, and deliver hyper-personalized interactions across WhatsApp, Instagram, websites, and mobile apps. Already collaborating with more than 50 enterprises across telecom, airlines, banking, and ecommerce, DOO is expanding operations to Saudi Arabia, aligning with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition to lead in artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

“Customer experience is the new battleground for businesses, and AI is the weapon of choice,” said Ali Mohsen, CEO & Co-Founder of DOO. “Our platform doesn’t just automate responses – it personalizes them in local dialects and brand tone, giving every customer the feeling of being heard instantly. With this funding, we’re accelerating our mission to make AI the frontline of customer engagement in the GCC and beyond. Investors were drawn to DOO because we’re not just building another AI tool, we’re creating culturally aware AI that truly understands our region’s customers. Our rapid traction and strong revenue growth show the demand is real, and this capital will allow us to double down on product innovation and scale across the GCC.”

“AI is transforming the way businesses operate, and customer service is one of its most immediate and high-impact applications,” said Abdulelah Alshareef, VP of Venture Capital at Merak Capital. “By leading this round in DOO, we are backing a company with the potential to set a new standard for customer experience in the region, while further establishing Saudi Arabia as a hub for AI innovation.”

With fresh funding, DOO will accelerate product development, strengthen integrations with leading CRMs and ecommerce platforms, and scale its presence across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC.

About DOO

DOO is an AI-driven customer support platform built for enterprises with high interaction volumes. Its intelligent AI agent integrates directly into existing business systems to handle complex service requests autonomously. By reducing reliance on human agents, DOO helps enterprises improve customer satisfaction, accelerate resolution times, and optimize operational efficiency.

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is an investment firm focused on technology opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Merak is built on deep technological research and understanding, staying at the forefront of digital trends, and finding investment opportunities aligned with adoption cycles from different sectors, locally, regionally, and globally. The firm aims to partner with the builders of tomorrow in leading technological transformations, unlocking new markets and opportunities for growth, where innovation, fueled by the entrepreneurial spirit, shapes our future.