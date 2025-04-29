Dubai, UAE: With the UAE’s car rental market projected to surpass USD 214.7 million and serve more than 829,000 users by 2029, Dollar Car Rental UAE has seized the opportunity and spotlight at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 by unveiling a trio of innovative mobility services and a strategic lifestyle partnership with Danube Sports World.

Regionally, the Middle East car rental sector is growing even faster, forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.42%, driven by booming tourism, digital transformation, and an increasing demand for flexible, customer-centric solutions. As international visitor spending rises and business travel rebounds, the demand for accessible, premium, and tech-enabled rental solutions continues to climb.

Recognizing the region’s surging demand for flexible, tech-enabled, and lifestyle-oriented mobility solutions, Dollar UAE has introduced three new services tailored to the evolving needs of customers:

Monthly Subscription – A hassle-free alternative to ownership, this model allows customers to drive a vehicle for a month or more with no long-term commitment, and allows them the flexibility to switch models based on their changing lifestyle, travel, or work needs. It’s ideal for expats, frequent business travellers, and those seeking ultimate flexibility.

– A hassle-free alternative to ownership, this model allows customers to drive a vehicle for a month or more with no long-term commitment, and allows them the flexibility to switch models based on their changing lifestyle, travel, or work needs. It’s ideal for expats, frequent business travellers, and those seeking ultimate flexibility. Personal Lease (PL) – Designed for UAE residents and entrepreneurs, this long-term leasing solution offers an all-inclusive, worry-free experience and is a cost-effective alternative to traditional financing. With all-inclusive plans and no hidden fees, it simplifies the process of having a personal vehicle.

– Designed for UAE residents and entrepreneurs, this long-term leasing solution offers an all-inclusive, worry-free experience and is a cost-effective alternative to traditional financing. With all-inclusive plans and no hidden fees, it simplifies the process of having a personal vehicle. Dollar Prestige – Catering to those who seek comfort and class, this premium line features luxury vehicles including BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz. Whether for business meetings or weekend getaways, Dollar Prestige delivers an elevated driving experience.

“Dollar & More” – A First-of-Its-Kind Loyalty Program

In a move to further enhance customer engagement, Dollar UAE also launched ‘Dollar & More’, the UAE’s first homegrown loyalty program dedicated to car leasing and rentals. The program is designed to go beyond just rewarding frequent renters offering an integrated lifestyle experience. Members can get benefits on their rentals when they subscribe, or lease, and in near future will have a growing range of lifestyle benefits including discounts on travel, dining, fitness, entertainment, and more.

“With Dollar & More, we’re moving beyond transactions to build a lifestyle-focused mobility ecosystem,” said Anudeeep Raghuthaman, Head of Sales & Marketing, Dollar Car Rental UAE. “We’re building a community of modern travelers and residents who value choice, convenience, and rewards that go beyond the road.”

Driving Lifestyle and Mobility Forward

As part of this broader lifestyle vision, Dollar UAE also announced a collaboration with Danube Sports World, offering exclusive rental discounts to Danube customers. The partnership will evolve into joint offers and experiences that reflect the shared ethos of customer-centric innovation.

The UAE’s position as a global travel and business hub—combined with its smart mobility strategies and rising visitor numbers—continues to shape the evolution of car rental. Dubai alone has recorded double-digit growth in tourist arrivals, and its 2040 Urban Master Plan prioritizes sustainable, tech-enabled urban mobility.

“Customers today want freedom and flexibility, without the baggage of ownership,” added Anudeep. “Our new services are built for this modern mobility mindset, helping residents and visitors navigate the UAE with ease and elegance.”

With its latest services and strategic collaborations, Dollar UAE is actively influencing the future of mobility in the region, setting new standards for flexibility, convenience, and customer experience.

About Dollar Car Rental UAE

Dollar Car Rental, a globally recognized leader in the rental car industry, operates with a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and a high-quality fleet of vehicles. Whether for leisure or business travel, Dollar ensures a seamless experience for all customers with its convenient locations nationwide and worldwide.

Dollar Car Rental UAE is proud to collaborate with top-tier brands such as Pepsi, Mai Dubai, RTA, ZULAL, NFPC, Aramex, Carrefour, and more. As a trusted partner in total transportation solutions, Dollar helps these companies reduce fleet management costs, improve fleet compliance, and achieve tailored business goals through customized vehicle builds and flexible leasing options.

With one of the largest and most diverse fleets in the UAE, Dollar Car Rental is the ideal choice for businesses requiring reliable transportation of valuable or perishable goods, offering long-term leasing options up to 5+ years.