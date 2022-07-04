Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only mall of choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, has opened the first to market Fifty One East Watches & Jewellery concept.

The new store brings Fifty One East’s impeccable signature experience to Doha Festival City as part of its expansion strategy to enhance its presence in key areas across Qatar, providing luxury services and easy access to its discerning clientele.

“We are very pleased to welcome Fifty One East Watches and Jewellery as the latest addition to our retail family, expanding on Doha Festival City’s extensive breadth of high-end offering. After an outstanding expansion last year, which saw the addition of more than 56 new stores, Doha Festival City further strengthens its leading position as a unique, global shopping and lifestyle destination offering visitors an impressive host of stores of more than 550 brands that cater to all budgets, tastes, and age groups.” says, Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager.

Mr. Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Fifty One East said: “We are delighted to open an exclusive watches and jewellery high-end store at Doha Festival City to meet the requirements of the community. Fifty One East is the sought-after destination for connoisseurs seeking the world's most prestigious brands. Our expansion aligns well with our mission to meet the aspirations of our clientele in the luxury segment. We are confident that the new concept will add great value to our business portfolio with experiences that exceed the expectations of customers.”

The Fifty One East Watches & Jewellery store is distinguished by its fascinating design, done by the Swiss interior design and architecture firm, Dobas. A luxurious and sophisticated ambiance reigns throughout, courtesy of soothing colors and rich textures that transform the walls into art. In its inviting environment, clients can explore the new collections of world-renowned labels including TUDOR and David Yurman, who each have their designated wing designed specially to match each brand’s identity.

Fifty One East Watches & Jewellery store is located on the first floor at Doha Festival City.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, sanitization operations during mall trading hours, and 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

For more information on the Mall’s operating hours, please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

To learn more, visit our website http://www.dohafestivalcity.com.