The Mall took part of this year’s celebration of this major occasion with an engaging initiative to raise awareness and highlight its continuous efforts and commitment to the highest standards of food safety

Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, celebrated World Food Safety Day 2022 in collaboration with Al Daayen Municipality and Monoprix through interactive awareness activities to educate mall visitors on ways to prevent foodborne illnesses and to shed light on the importance of ensuring that food they consume is safe.

The event was held on World Food Safety Day, which was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 to raise awareness of this important issue. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly facilitate the annual observance of World Food Safety Day in collaboration with member states and other stakeholders.

This year’s theme, “Safer food, better health”, highlights the role that safe, nutritional food plays in ensuring human health and well-being and calls for a set of specific actions to make food safer.

Commenting on the occasion, Robert Hall, Festival City’s General Manager, said: “At Doha Festival City we are committed to supporting causes that impact our health and quality of life through our #FestivalCares initiatives. Food safety is a critical issue for billions of people worldwide as 1 in 10 persons is affected by a foodborne disease each year. These diseases are preventable if we follow safe food handling throughout the food production chain from food production to transport, storage, preparation, and consumption. This joint initiative empowered our visitors with knowledge and skills to protect themselves and loved ones from foodborne diseases.”

He added: “We thank Al Daayen Municipality and, one of our key tenants; Monoprix for their collaboration and continuous efforts to spread awareness on food safety. With more than 100 food and beverage outlets under our roof, we spare no efforts in ensuring that all our dining outlets operate in compliance with international and local safe food handling standards.”

From his end, Rashid Mishlesh Al Khayarin, Director of Al Daayen Municipality, said: “We strongly value our ongoing partnership with Doha Festival City and our joint awareness initiatives. We are grateful for Doha Festival City for offering us the platform to connect with the people we support, and enabling us to shed light on the most pressing health and environmental issues. We would also like to invite the Mall visitors to visit our stand throughout the Summer Festival and learn more about our services and initiatives.”

The event was part of the Mall’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme and under the umbrella of its #Festival Cares initiatives and included interactive learning activities to spread awareness on food safety through proper storage, preparation, and consumption.

Doha Festival City’s #FestivalCares initiatives programme includes a robust array of internal and external initiatives and events catered toward providing support and assistance to the Mall’s visitors and helping enrich their experience, as well as supporting the local community in Qatar as part of Doha Festival City’s efforts to give back to the people in Qatar as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

