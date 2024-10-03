Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW), organised by Earthna Center for Sustainable Future. Taking place from 28 September to 5 October 2024, this partnership underscores Doha Festival City’s commitment to sustainability through innovative initiatives aimed at fostering community engagement and promoting environmental stewardship.

Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, Doha Festival City continues to implement impactful sustainability initiatives. Since 2022, the mall has recycled 2,286.29 tons of waste and reduced overall mall waste by 16%. Office recycling efforts have achieved a 38% reduction in plastic bottle consumption and a 59% decrease in plastic bottle box orders. The mall’s Food Digester Machine converts wet waste into greywater for irrigation, while reverse vending machines have recycled 463,273 tons of plastic and cardboard by 2024. With 23 EV charging stations facilitating 4,029 sessions by June 2024, and advanced water recycling systems reducing fresh water usage by 35%, these innovations, alongside energy-efficient LED lighting, have led to a 25% drop in energy consumption.

Following Qatar Sustainability Week, Doha Festival City will continue its efforts with a Tarsheed-led activation running from 24 October to 7 November 2024, aimed at educating the younger generation on recycling and sustainability. This activation will feature a series of interactive and engaging activities designed to promote eco-friendly practices.

“Our partnership with Qatar Sustainability Week 2024 is a natural extension of Doha Festival City’s long-standing commitment to sustainability,” said Christopher Barton, Director, Asset Management, Doha Festival City. “We are excited to showcase our ongoing initiatives, such as waste reduction, energy efficiency, and water conservation, which not only contribute to a more sustainable environment but also engage and benefit our community.”

Shireen Obeidat, Head of Partnerships and Outreach at Earthna, spoke on importance of the joint initiative: “Building on the success and momentum from Qatar Sustainability Week 2023, we are poised to continue driving impactful action. This year, we are committed to expanding our efforts, and initiatives like those taking place at Doha Festival City demonstrate that by working together, we can build a better tomorrow."

QSW is a national initiative driven by the Earthna and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. The event unites government entities, businesses, non-profits, and individuals to action change and advance sustainable development. Through a series of activities, QSW promotes positive long-term benefits for the community by putting sustainability at the forefront of everyday life.

Doha Festival City has earned recognition from Tarsheed and Earthna for its sustainability efforts and is proud to be Qatar's first sustainable mall, receiving a Level 3 GSAS certification. This reflects the mall’s commitment to innovative environmental solutions, including energy-efficient LED lighting and advanced HVAC systems that reduce its carbon footprint.

Earlier in September, Doha Festival City launched Emerging Voices in collaboration with Harper’s Bazaar Qatar and VCUarts Qatar, aiming to foster conversations around sustainability, creativity, and cultural exchange through innovative initiatives and thought-provoking dialogue.