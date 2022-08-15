A wide range of activities are available for Mall visitors targeting kindergarten and school students to help children and parents alike usher in the new schoolyear with confidence

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, launches an exciting new addition to its Back to School Campaign in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Mowasalat (Karwa). Under the slogan “With knowledge we build Qatar”, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education is all set to launch its annual campaign “Back to School” for the academic year 2022/2023.

Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager, said: “We are very happy to join hands with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Mowasalat to celebrate the start of another promising school year and ease the transition back to school. We planned our Back to School celebrations to build up the excitement and readiness for students’ return to their educational pursuits. At Doha Festival City, we continuously support governmental and non-governmental initiatives that promote education, health, and sustainability in our community through our #FestivalCares programme.”

Omar Al Yafei, Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education stressed the Ministry's focus on children and new students with the aim of supporting them through removing psychological barriers, and preparing them to enter schools, following the slogan of “With Knowledge, We Build Qatar”. He added that the Ministry is also educating students about their safety while commuting in buses and promoting values of cooperation and working together in school activities. He extended his appreciation for Mowasalat’s (Karwa) and Doha Festival City’s cooperation to make this campaign a success.

The Ministry’s campaign targets kindergarten and school students and aims at promoting awareness on safe commute to school. A special pavilion will be setup to host a wide range of activities such as face painting, drawing, and colouring, as well as a station for video games. In addition, there will be a widescreen displaying tips and general instructions on school bus safety and etiquette. The campaign is scheduled from the 13th to the 20th of August 2022 at the Axis Node near South Food Court from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education’s annual “Back to School” event is one of the most important campaigns organized by the ministry for students and their guardians. The objective of the campaign is to revive the ties between students and their schools and to prepare students psychologically and mentally to return to school with a positive mindset to enjoy a fun and productive academic journey. The campaign also plays an important role in reducing feelings of anxiety and fear in new-coming students - especially students at the early education stage who require continuous support, awareness, and encouragement during their first years of schooling.

This cooperation builds on Doha Festival City’s Back to School campaign launched on the 24th of July and ongoing until the 20th of August. The Mall’s Back to School campaign features two stations designed to give parents and schoolchildren a taste of the new school year. “Festival Academy”, located at Centre Court features a wide range of edutainment options for adults and children; while the “Customisation Station” located at the Entertainment Node allows children to customise their school supplies to their unique tastes.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

