Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment concluded its 5th anniversary festivities in a big reveal showcasing its commemorative digital mosaic, a one-of-a-kind colourful celebration with visitors and community.

To commemorate its five years of excellence, the Mall invited its friends and visitors to participate in the digital mosaic wall from the 1st of April to the 10th of April through taking selfies in designated spots across the mall or sending them through social media using hashtag #5atfestivalcity.

The digital mosaic was revealed during a celebration held on the evening of the 10th of April, with the attendance of local influencers who have been instrumental to the Mall’s success as a trendsetting destination, sharing great insights to the mall and bringing the community together.

Following her welcome speech, Nehal Maher, Senior Marketing Manager at Doha Festival City announced the launch of the 5th anniversary video campaign featuring some of Doha’s favourite community members. In a warm and very personal note, each influencer shared their favourite moment at Doha Festival City and what they think makes Doha Festival City so special to them. The event ended with a Suhoor sponsored by Abajour Lebanese Street Food Restaurant at the Mall.

Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager, said: “We thank all our shoppers and visitors for joining us in celebrating our five-year journey. This mosaic is a token of our appreciation to the community for always being paramount to our growth and success. Doha Festival City will continue to enhance its offerings with the trust and support of our loyal customers, retailers, and partners.”

Since its grand opening in April 2017, Doha Festival City, has been a preferred destination for families and friends to gather and enjoy special moments and memories together. Doha Festival City is one of Qatar’s largest retail spaces and malls and home to over 450 retail shops and 107 kiosks carrying brands from more than 44 countries, 26 of which are exclusive to Doha Festival City. The Mall’s diverse food and beverage offerings makes it an epicurean hub housing more than 100 dining outlets and cafes.

Doha Festival City spares no efforts to ensure a comfortable and inclusive experience. The Mall has over 8000 car parks and four multi-story parking facilities available. It also offers services such as free Wi-Fi, three customer service desks, valet parking service, in-mall taxi service, phone charging power banks, and shop & drop services.

The Mall continues to be the largest dedicated entertainment space in the country, containing three one-of-a-kind theme parks, including Angry Birds, Virtuocity and Snow Dunes, all managed by Leisure, a 100% Qatari owned operator. As part of its all-year-round outdoor entertainment offerings, the mall boasts a 3km long Outdoor Leisure Trail around its perimeter. The trail includes a running and a walking path, and an adjacent cycling lane with technical trail features specifically designed for mountain bikes, offering community members a unique outdoor facility for fun and fitness.

For more information on the mall’s operating hours during Ramadan and Eid, please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

Doha Festival City is applying the necessary safety protocols to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are required to show their green EHTERAZ status at the entrance of the mall and to wear a mask inside retail shops. Social distancing stickers have been placed throughout the mall to ensure customers are following the safe distance measures.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Walaa El-Kadi, PR Manager, Qanect: walaa.elkadi@qanect.com

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with each and every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCITY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com