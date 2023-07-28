Dubai, UAE: Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in UAE, is proud to announce that it has been bestowed with the prestigious Asia's Greatest Brand Award 2023. The award was presented at the 20th Edition of the Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum.

DNI is thrilled to receive Asia's Greatest Brand Award 2023 and is proud to be acknowledged as a brand that exemplifies excellence, integrity, and customer-centricity in the insurance sector. This achievement is a testament to the trust customers have placed in them and the relentless efforts of their team. DNI is committed to delivering comprehensive and innovative insurance solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the clients through strategic initiatives and digitalisation efforts. This accolade motivates DNI to continue their pursuit of providing top-notch insurance solutions to their valued customers as they continue raising the bar and setting new insurance industry benchmarks.

The 20th Edition of the Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum intends to highlight the remarkable achievements of businesses that contribute to a more equitable and sustainable world while emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts among business, social, and political leaders.

Asia's Greatest Brand Award underlines DNI's commitment to excellence, innovation, and outstanding performance in the insurance industry. The award recognises DNI's remarkable contribution to the economic growth and development of the region. With this recognition, DNI further solidifies its position as a leading insurance provider in the country and the Gulf region.

About DNI

One of the leading Insurance Companies in UAE, Dubai National Insurance (DNI), has been operating since 1991 with a branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Phone: 600 5 80000

Website: www.dni.ae