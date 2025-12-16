Dubai: Yubi, the world’s only technology company powering the end-to-end debt lifecycle, has announced the launch of Yubi Mortgage in the UAE. This marks the company’s first B2C product in the region and introduces a new digital pathway for residents, citizens, and non-residents to explore and secure mortgages with confidence and clarity. The launch positions Yubi as a new force in the UAE’s mortgage ecosystem and sets a fresh benchmark for transparency, accessibility, and customer experience.

Yubi Mortgage has been established to address the long-standing challenges faced by homebuyers across the UAE property market. These include limited access to lenders, high process complexity, unclear pricing, repetitive documentation, and limited transparency into application status. These issues often lead to delays, uncertainty, and unnecessary stress for mortgage seekers. Yubi Mortgage eliminates these barriers by providing a single digital platform that connects users to all major lenders in the country.

Yubi MENA has already partnered with 25+ lenders across Retail, SME, and Corporate financing. These partnerships strengthen accessibility for financing across the entire continuum and support the UAE’s broader digital transformation goals.

Home financing seekers can submit a single digital application to access a broad range of retail, Islamic, commercial, private, and digital banks. The platform employs AI and machine learning to classify documents, verify information, assess eligibility, and assist lenders in making quicker decisions. A business rule engine matches borrowers with the most appropriate lenders, helping them avoid costly mistakes from approaching the wrong lender and having to restart the process. Their real-time application tracking keeps users informed at every stage.

For mortgage seekers, the experience becomes simpler, more transparent, and considerably more efficient. For lenders, the platform enhances operational discipline by reducing non-converting applications and optimizing utilization of existing processing capacity. Yubi Mortgage fosters a more balanced and productive mortgage ecosystem for both sides of the market.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sivakumar Rajakkannu, Chief Business Officer, Yubi MENA, said: “This is a defining moment for us as we bring Yubi Mortgage to the UAE. Home ownership is one of the most important decisions people make, and our goal is to make the journey as simple and transparent as possible. We want every mortgage seeker to have access to all prominent lenders and to feel fully supported from the first step to the final approval. Yubi Mortgage reflects our commitment to financial inclusion and showcases how technology, AI, and ML can help people make smarter and more confident decisions.”

Yubi’s entry into the mortgage segment builds on its established presence in the UAE, where it has been helping financial institutions and enterprises optimise journeys across the debt and customer lifecycle. Founded in 2020 by CEO Gaurav Kumar, Yubi powers more than $36 Billion in total debt volumes and supports over 17,000 enterprises and 6,200 lenders worldwide. Valued at USD 1.5 Billion, Yubi is backed by globally recognised investors including Peak XV, Lightspeed, Lightrock, TVS Capital, B Capital Group, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Insight Partners. Their support reflects strong confidence in Yubi’s mission to deepen debt markets and democratise access to capital.

Yubi was recently recognised as Fintech Startup of the Year at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. This recognition highlights Yubi’s innovation and leadership across the global financial landscape. The launch of Yubi Mortgage in the UAE further strengthens its mission to simplify, streamline, and modernize the lending ecosystem for both consumers and financial institutions.

Mortgage seekers can begin their digital journey by visiting https://mortgage.go-yubi.ae/, submitting their contact details, and receiving personalized support from the Yubi team.

About Yubi Group

Yubi is the world's only technology company powering the end-to-end debt lifecycle. Founded in 2020 by CEO Gaurav Kumar, Yubi's unified infrastructure streamlines debt origination, risk assessment, and collections through AI/ML-driven platforms. Backed by top-tier investors including Peak XV, Lightspeed, and Insight Partners, Yubi has facilitated over $36 Billion in debt volume, serving 17,000+ enterprises and 6,200+ investors & lenders while slashing collections costs by 57%. In MENA, the company has partnered with 25+ lenders across Mortgage, SME and Corporate financing. With a mission to democratize access to credit, Yubi is reshaping global finance into an inclusive and transparent ecosystem.

For more details, reach out to:

Rajitha Nair

Watermelon Communications

E: rajitha@watermelonme.com