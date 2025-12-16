Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Dell Technologies and Edarat Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance multicloud, cyber resilience and edge capabilities across Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, signed during the annual Dell Technologies Forum in Riyadh, between Mohammed Talaat, VP, SENAL at Dell Technologies and Jihad Nehme, Chief Business Development Officer at Edarat Group, focuses on developing innovative client, edge, multicloud and cyber resilience solutions to support the Kingdom’s move toward a more digitally empowered economy.

Edarat Group is a leading data center, cloud and technology services provider in Saudi Arabia offering advanced cloud architecture, data center engineering, co-location and managed services. By combining Edarat Group’s local expertise with Dell’s global capabilities, the collaboration will help organizations improve service delivery and enhance productivity.

Under the MoU, both parties will work together to identify and define the solutions needed to strengthen and secure multicloud infrastructure and emerging technologies across the Kingdom. The agreement aims to deliver greater scalability for organizations across the country and expand the reach of Dell’s multicloud offerings in the Saudi market enabling broader access to modern cloud solutions across multiple sectors.

Mohammed Talaat, VP, SENAL at Dell Technologies, said:

“Our collaboration with Edarat Group advances our commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. By strengthening multicloud and edge environments, we are creating opportunities for organizations to operate with greater agility and innovation in line with the Kingdom’s vision for a digitally enabled future.”

Jihad Nehme, CBDO at Edarat Group, said:

“We are proud to work with Dell Technologies in supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation agenda. This MoU reflects our shared mission to deliver advanced technologies that raise operational efficiency and help organizations thrive in an increasingly multicloud environment.”