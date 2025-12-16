UAE’s AI infrastructure pioneer establishes European HQ to serve as central base for regional operations, including customer delivery, technical leadership, and partner engagement.

Expansion builds on recent initiatives with AMD, Data One, Oreus in France, and Domyn in Italy to scale AI infrastructure across Europe.

Announcement coincides with the launch of a report on Europe’s compute capacity and infrastructure priorities, unveiled at the Investopia event in Dublin.

Dublin, Ireland: Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced the establishment of its European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. The news was shared at Investopia, the UAE’s global investment platform, which is hosting its global dialogue series in Dublin this week. The new headquarters strengthens Core42’s ability to serve European enterprises and governments seeking secure, high-performance infrastructure to scale AI adoption.

Core42 was founded in 2023 by G42 to build globally relevant infrastructure for large-scale AI. The company focuses on sovereign cloud, advanced compute platforms, and hyperscale AI environments that support production-grade AI across sectors. Core42 partners with Microsoft, NVIDIA, AMD, Cerebras, and other global ecosystem leaders to ensure customers have access to the latest accelerators, models, and architectures.

Through its AI Cloud platform, Core42 provides fast, self-service access to high-performance compute for training, inference, and large-scale experimentation. Its services portfolio, managed delivery functions, and AI solutioning capabilities support customers through cloud modernization, data readiness, and the full AI adoption lifecycle.

Since 2024, Core42 has expanded its European presence through a series of large-scale sovereign compute initiatives. In France, Core42 partnered with Data One and Oreus to deliver a national-scale AI infrastructure deployment in Grenoble that supports high-performance enterprise and public sector workloads. In Italy, the company collaborated with Domyn to build Europe’s largest AI compute cluster, creating a strong foundation for an AI-first economy and accelerating the region’s ability to scale advanced AI solutions.

Establishing the European headquarters in Dublin marks the next phase of this expansion. The office will act as the regional hub for customer delivery, engineering leadership, regulatory engagement, and ecosystem partnerships. It positions Core42 to work more closely with European institutions and industry leaders as demand for scalable AI infrastructure accelerates across key sectors.

Commenting on the milestone, Talal M. Al Kaissi, Interim CEO of Core42, said: “Europe is a central part of Core42’s global expansion strategy. Establishing our headquarters in Dublin gives us the operational base to support growing demand for high-performance AI infrastructure and to work more closely with customers and partners as they scale production-grade AI across key sectors.”

Also at Investopia, Core42 together with Emerging Markets Intelligence and Research (EMIR), released a report that explores the infrastructure, policy, and investment conditions required for Europe to accelerate its AI capabilities. The report draws on comparative insights from the rapid AI scale-up in the UAE and provides practical guidance for governments, investors, and enterprises developing sovereign-aligned AI ecosystems. To download the report, click here.

Core42 will begin formal operations in Dublin in early 2026, with plans to expand engineering, customer success, and partner ecosystem teams throughout the year.

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals. We are building the digital backbone that powers AI-native societies. We operate the G42 Intelligence Grid that turns compute into tokens at massive scale and functions as a global factor for manufactured intelligence. These foundations are essential to deploy advanced AI, unlock proprietary data, and drive real outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram and Core42 X.

For more information

Core42@proglobal.ae