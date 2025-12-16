Fresh off the back of winning Superbrands UAE’s Choice 2025, Elite Group Holding has deepened its sustainability efforts with Goumbook and unveiled two new hybrid SUVs supporting greener mobility across the UAE

Dubai, UAE: In another milestone moment for the brand, Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of Jetour and SOUEAST in the UAE, has been officially recognised with the prestigious Superbrands UAE’s Choice 2025 award. This recognition reinforces its position as one of the nation’s most trusted and influential automotive brands. This accolade also reflects strong consumer confidence, market leadership, and the Group’s continuous efforts to elevate industry standards.

Following a rigorous evaluation process by the Superbrands Council and industry experts, Elite Group Holding earned the Superbrands UAE’s Choice 2025 seal and award, acknowledging its exceptional brand impact, customer-first philosophy, and ability to redefine modern automotive experiences in the UAE.

“This recognition is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to elevating the automotive journey,” said Haroon Hayat, Group CFO of Elite Group Holding. “The Superbrands UAE’s Choice 2025 award reinforces our dedication to delivering value, innovation, and excellence at every touchpoint.”

Eco Drives, Green Vibes: Elite Group Holding Collaborates with Goumbook

Building on this milestone, Elite Group Holding recently announced an innovative CSR initiative with Goumbook, the UAE’s leading social enterprise dedicated to accelerating Sustainability and Climate Action. This collaboration aligns with the Group’s vision to give back to the environment.

As a key player in the automotive sector, Elite Group Holding acknowledges its environmental responsibility and is committed to offsetting it through meaningful initiatives. The partnership with Goumbook included tree planting activities as part of a team-building program, strengthening the Group’s vision to contribute positively to the UAE’s sustainability goals. The group has also recently introduced two eco-conscious products within its portfolio, the Jetour T2 iDM and SOUEAST S06DM, two advanced plug-in hybrid SUVs designed to reduce emissions and promote greener mobility in the region.

A Future Built on Innovation, Responsibility, and Community

As Elite Group Holding continues to expand its automotive footprint across the UAE, the Group remains dedicated not only to delivering excellence through its brands but also to contributing positively to the nation’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

About Elite Group Holding

Elite Group Holding, with its headquarters in UAE, is a visionary conglomerate reshaping the automotive industry through a customer-first approach. With a striking portfolio of partners that include Jetour, SOUEAST and Zenvo, alongside our flagship properties, The Elite Cars and ART Elite Car Rental, Elite Group Holding blends innovation with accessibility and luxury with minimalism. Every experience is curated with refinement, from the first engagement up until the delivery of the car. While proudly rooted in the UAE, Elite Group Holding's ambitions are global, earning recognition through industry accolades and the trust of elite partners.

Jetour: The Spirit of Travel+

Jetour is a premium SUV brand built on the Travel+ philosophy - a mindset that combines innovation, performance, and smart design to suit the evolving needs of global drivers. Under the exclusive distributorship of Elite Group Holding, Jetour UAE offers a robust lineup of adventure-ready SUVs - tailored for families, explorers, and anyone who demands more from their vehicle.

Jetour’s full SUV range is now available in showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Deira, and Al Quoz - with Al Ain and Ajman coming soon.

For more information, visit www.jetouruae.com or call 800-535483.