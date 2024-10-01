DNA GTx is a leading bioinformatics-based biotech company with operations in the UAE, Brazil, and the USA, dedicated to advancing genomics. Our network comprises experts in biology and bioinformatics committed to serving the scientific community. With access to state-of-the-art technology, we strive to position the UAE as a competitive player in the national and international multi-omics landscape. DNA GTx aims to be a pivotal resource for both public and private sectors, offering expertise across genomics and proteomics in experimental and bioinformatics domains.

Our highly skilled team provides a comprehensive range of services for analyzing genomes, transcriptomes, proteomes, and metagenomes. We guide our clients through every stage of their projects, from experimental design and sample validation to final result analysis. Our commitment to personalized service ensures we meet the unique needs of our users while upholding rigorous standards of transparency and excellence.

We are equipped with advanced sequencing technologies, including Illumina and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT), along with our advanced propreitary bioinformatics tools such as the world class variant viewer, D-krypt™, GTx-Onco™, GTx-Proteo™, GTx-META™, GTx-RNA, etc.. We prioritize innovation and development to keep our services aligned with the latest technological advancements in NGS. Our work is disseminated through international collaborations and scientific communications, enhancing our visibility on both national and global stages.

DNA GTx: Achieves Dual Accreditation Milestones, Elevating Standards in Medical Laboratory Excellence.

In a significant stride towards enhancing quality and reliability in medical laboratory services within the GCC, DNA GTx has recently achieved two prestigious accreditations: the ISO 15189 accreditation and the College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation. These accreditations not only enhance the quality and reliability of DNA GTx’s operations but also contribute to improved patient outcomes by ensuring the highest standards of care. As DNA GTx continues to uphold these rigorous standards, it sets a benchmark for other laboratories in the industry, paving the way for advancements in medical research and patient care.

DNA GTx work’s closely with the healthcare sector through development of molecular diagnostics tests across multiple medical specialties such as oncology, WES, WGS, NIPT etc. Our wide range of oncology assays serve different clinical needs including: risk evaluation, screening, diagnosis, staging, prognosis, therapy selection and therapy monitoring of cancers, as well as follow-up care and relapse of cancers.

DNA GTx: Advancing Personalized Medicine Through 3D Cell Culture and Organoid Models

At DNA GTx, we are at the forefront of integrating advanced 3D cell culture techniques and organoid models into our drug screening processes. These innovative methodologies allow for more accurate recapitulation of the tumor microenvironment, enabling us to better evaluate drug responses and interactions. By utilizing patient-derived organoids, we can personalize treatment approaches and identify the most effective therapies tailored to individual patients. As we continue to explore the potential of organoids in therapeutic development, we aim to contribute to more effective and safer drug options for patients, ultimately advancing the field of personalized medicine.