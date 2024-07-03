Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Digital Media Services- DMS ( a Choueiri Group Brand) is announcing a sales partnership with Pinterest. The partnership will expand Pinterest's digital advertising solutions to key Middle East & North Africa (MENA) markets, including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

As a leading visual search and discovery platform with over half a billion global monthly active users* Pinterest has become one of the top destinations for brands trying to reach engaged customers looking to shop. Through this strategic partnership, advertisers in these MENA markets will be able to find and connect with their audiences using Pinterest’s performance advertising solutions.

Ziad Khammar, Chief Operating Officer at DMS commented: “We are extremely proud to be Pinterest’s partner in the MENA region. This strategic alliance will enable Pinterest to tap into DMS’s vast network of clients and our unparalleled expertise, unlocking new avenues for monetization across the Middle East and North Africa. There is truly no platform like Pinterest in the market, and we eagerly anticipate the transformative impact this partnership will bring to our clients’ brand narratives.”

Matt Hogle, Vice President of Global SMB Sales at Pinterest commented: “Our partnership with DMS will give advertisers across the region the ability to reach millions of Pinterest users for the first time. We’re transforming the platform into the ultimate shopping destination, making it easier than ever for people to bring their ideas to life. We look forward to connecting brands to our engaged user base and enabling them to inspire audiences with the very ideas and products they’re already looking for.”

*Pinterest Internal Data, Global analysis, Q1 2024;

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the visual inspiration platform where people come to search, save, and shop the best ideas in the world for all of life’s moments. Whether it’s planning an outfit, trying a new beauty ritual, renovating a home, or discovering a new recipe, Pinterest is the best place to confidently go from inspiration to action. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over 500 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

About Digital Media Services (DMS)

Digital Media Services (DMS) was incorporated in 2010 as the official digital media arm of Choueiri Group. Today, the Company extends a premium portfolio of online / mobile offerings, which reach 104 million Unique Browsers, generate 1.2 billion Page Views, and serve over 3.8 billion ad impressions per month. Aligned with Choueiri Group’s commitment to and focus on digital, DMS received a brand makeover in April 2017, which expresses its unique strength as the true voice of independent publishers. DMS is headquartered in Dubai, with presence in key regional markets.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Choueiri Group

Assad Jamil

Tel: +971 4 4545454

Email: ajamil.mr@choueirigroup.com