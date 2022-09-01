Tenants include Hisense, HIKVision, and the GIA (Gemological Institute of America)

Construction of Uptown Dubai District’s next two towers to commence soon

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced that all of the office space at its Uptown Tower development has been fully pre-leased ahead of the tower’s construction completion later this year.

Over 495,000 square feet of Grade A office space across 22 floors has been pre-leased out as DMCC expands its footprint in Dubai to accommodate its fast-growing roster of over 21,000 member companies. Anchor tenants of Uptown Tower include Hisense, HIKVision, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), and many more, all of which have chosen DMCC as the location for their regional headquarters. Uptown Tower will also be home to DMCC’s new Corporate Headquarters and a state-of-the-art business center.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “The launch of Uptown Tower and the broader Uptown District adds further weight to Dubai’s strong commercial appeal, providing unparalleled connectivity to the city’s business centres, ports and airports. Reinforced by a range of leading global businesses selecting Uptown Tower as the base for their Middle East and international operations, pre-leasing 100% of Uptown Tower’s office space ahead of the completion is yet another testament to investor confidence in both DMCC and Dubai’s thriving economy.”

He added: “Uptown Tower offers a proposition not to be missed, representing the latest addition to DMCC’s award-winning business community of 21,000 member companies. Through our hyper-connected business district and a full suite of trade facilities, DMCC has become synonymous with growth. Uptown Tower significantly strengthens our offering, so we are proud to see it so well received by the market.”

Uptown Tower is the first tower to be built as part of the Uptown Dubai District, the latest addition to DMCC’s portfolio, offering premium commercial, residential and recreational areas. The construction of Uptown Dubai is progressing at a fast pace, with work on the next two commercial towers set to commence soon.

Including Uptown Tower, Uptown Dubai will offer just under 6 million square feet of Grade A commercial and residential space, a substantial number of retail and F&B outlets, approximately 2,000 residences, a unique central entertainment plaza, and a number of luxury hotels, all offering world-leading amenities for residents, workers, and guests.

Uptown Tower’s design replicates the brilliance of diamonds through its glass façade that illuminates the interior spaces with natural light while filtering out harsh glare. The 340-metre-tall Uptown Tower is set to be a LEED Gold certified building and will be home to the new DMCC Headquarters. It will also feature a 188-key 5-star luxury hotel - ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai’ - exclusive restaurants, extensive conference facilities, and 229 signature SO/ branded residences.

-Ends-

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About Uptown Tower

Uptown Tower is the first of two supertall towers that will crown DMCC’s Uptown Dubai District. Designed by internationally renowned architects Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill, Uptown Tower’s design replicates the brilliance of diamonds through its glass façade. Uptown Tower redefines Dubai’s skyline, bringing a premium commercial, residential and leisure offer that adds value to businesses, enriches the lives of our residents, and creates a unique experience for visitors.

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae