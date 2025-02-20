Iconic upscale Turkish restaurant offers range of Mediterranean and Aegean-inspired dishes including fish, seafood and mezzes served in a warm coastal ambience

Sur.Dubai offers an exceptional dining experience in the heart of Uptown Dubai

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai – has welcomed the iconic Turkish seafood restaurant Sur.Dubai to its world-class smart district Uptown Dubai. As the next restaurant to open in ‘The Atrium’ following the debut of Uptown Social earlier this month, Sur.Dubai is part of a dynamic and growing F&B scene in Uptown Dubai, which is poised to become Dubai’s latest culinary hotspot given its prime location adjacent to Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Marina and DMCC’s flagship Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).

The upscale restaurant, part of the renowned Istanbul-based Sur Balik collection, brings its signature Mediterranean and Aegean-inspired cuisine to the heart of Dubai. Offering a vibrant coastal-inspired menu of fresh fish and seafood dishes, alongside a selection of Turkish mezzes, Sur.Dubai delivers an authentic culinary experience with a modern twist, showcasing its broad range of high-quality ingredients and creative culinary techniques.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Boosted by the UAE-Türkiye CEPA, DMCC's Turkish community has grown to almost 650 businesses, an 11 per cent year-on-year rise. As a result, the launch of Sur.Dubai at The Atrium not only marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Uptown Dubai, but brings a taste of the Aegean to our Turkish community, as well as a valued addition to Uptown's culinary landscape. We are delighted to welcome Sur.Dubai’s first regional restaurant as we continue to establish Uptown Dubai as the city’s premier destination for world-class dining and lifestyle.”

Ahmet Serdar Korukcu, President of Dorak Holding, the company behind Sur.Dubai, added: “We are delighted to introduce Sur.Dubai to the vibrant, cosmopolitan city of Dubai. This is a major milestone for Dorak Holding as we expand our presence in one of the world’s most dynamic culinary and cultural landscapes. Looking ahead, we are excited to announce our plans for taking Sur.Dubai global, leveraging our expertise in tourism to bring this unique concept to new markets. Thank you for being part of this journey as we continue to push boundaries and deliver exceptional, world-class experiences to our valued customers worldwide.”

Sur.Dubai is located in The Atrium, the culinary centrepiece of Uptown Dubai. The Atrium is a multi-storey space with open terraces and views onto the central Plaza below and providing a rich tapestry of choices from contemporary dining to trendy and electrifying venues. Once completed, the Atrium will house six restaurants, cafes and bars, each bringing unique flavours and experiences to the district.

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. From our dedicated industry ecosystems to our world-class property solutions, we make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a central and dynamic hub. This is why we are the preferred location for over 25,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.