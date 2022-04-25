DMCC highlights ease of doing business in its Free Zone in Dubai to 225 Colombian business leaders and representatives from different sectors

The visit comes a few months after DMCC hosted the Colombian President

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has visited Colombia as part of its Made For Trade Live (MFTL) roadshow in Latin America. Highlighting the significant opportunities in Dubai for companies looking to expand their operations internationally, DMCC visited the Colombian capital Bogotá and Medellin, one of the country’s major commercial cities.

The roadshow aimed at enhancing the existing solid bilateral relation between the UAE and Colombia, and focused on exploring trade opportunities and unlocking prospects in both markets. Senior DMCC executives highlighted its role in ensuring the ease of doing business, providing a nurturing infrastructure within a vibrant business community for Colombian companies to set up a business in Dubai.

Held in partnership with Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, ProColombia, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Chamber of Commerce of Medellín for Antioquia, and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Made For Trade Live roadshows were attended by 225 Colombian business leaders and representatives. DMCC is keen to attract more businesses from the third largest economy in Latin America through such roadshows.

The visit comes few months after H.E. Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, along with 50 Colombian business leaders, visited DMCC’s headquarters at Almas Tower in Dubai. During the meetings, the delegation and DMCC’s leadership discussed the ever-growing relations between Dubai and Colombia and explored ways to advance bilateral trade.

DMCC’s Made for Trade Live roadshows play a key role in promoting Dubai as a prime destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). DMCC reported a record breaking first quarter of 2022 of company registrations – the highest since inception, following its best-ever year in 2021, when the award-winning Free Zone surpassed 20,000 member companies.

For the full DMCC events calendar, please visit: https://www.dmcc.ae/events.

-Ends-

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae