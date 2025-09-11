DMCC signs landmark agreement with Korea’s NIPA to drive AI and startup expansion through Dubai

Announcement made during DMCC’s latest Made For Trade Live roadshow in Seoul that gathered 130 Korean government and business leaders

Home to over 110 South Korean firms in the UAE, DMCC cements role as South Korea’s launchpad to the Middle East

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, continues to expand its footprint in Asia with a strategic push into South Korea, marked by a high-level partnership with its National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) signed during the DMCC Made For Trade Live event in Seoul.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to establish a strategic framework for DMCC and NIPA to advance collaboration in artificial intelligence and ICT, foster innovation-led partnerships and accelerate the international expansion of Korean startups via Dubai. Under the agreement, DMCC will offer tailored support to eligible South Korean companies, including access to capital, market entry guidance and integration into its growing tech ecosystem.

The move forms part of DMCC’s broader strategy to deepen ties with high-growth innovation hubs across Asia. As South Korea emerges as a global leader in advanced technology and digital infrastructure, DMCC views Seoul as a key partner in accelerating cross-border investment, startup expansion and sector-specific collaboration – particularly as new trade frameworks such as the UAE–Korea CEPA unlock greater market access and regional integration.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Our partnership with NIPA is a pivotal step in unlocking new capital flows between the UAE and Korea, accelerating technology transfer, and supporting the next wave of AI and advanced-technology startups to scale globally from Dubai. This announcement comes as the UAE–Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) approaches full entry into force, deepening our trade and investment corridor and creating new commercial opportunities on both sides. With more than 110 Korean companies already based in DMCC, we are the region’s preferred hub for Korean business — a position this partnership will further strengthen.”

Yun Kyu Park, President, NIPA said: “As we move forward into the era of artificial intelligence, this agreement stands as a significant step in forging a mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations. Through this cooperation with DMCC, our enterprises will help address areas where Dubai seeks support, while Dubai will in turn complement the areas where we face limitations. In doing so, we will enhance our collective ability to compete and thrive on the global stage.”

DMCC is currently home to over 110 South Korean companies, representing over 16% growth in the past 12 months and reflecting the strong demand from Korean firms seeking to scale into the Middle East through Dubai. With South Korea recognised as one of the world’s most advanced digital economies, the country is a natural partner for DMCC as it continues to expand its fast-growing technology ecosystem, which now houses nearly 3,400 companies.

The Seoul edition of Made For Trade Live was held in collaboration with AcceleratorGCC and supported by NIPA, bringing together 130 Korean government officials, entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders to explore these opportunities. Participants were briefed on how DMCC’s business district provides the infrastructure, capital access and regulatory clarity needed to support Korean companies entering high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

The Seoul visit is part of DMCC’s global roadshow series, which showcases Dubai’s competitive advantages to key international markets. With nearly 26,000 member companies, DMCC remains a major driver of foreign direct investment into Dubai, accounting for 15% of annual FDI inflows and 7% of the emirate’s GDP, and continues to cement its position as one of the most connected and high-growth business districts in the world.

