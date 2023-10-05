DMCC continues high levels of customer support for growing community of over 23,000 member companies

Further details on the programme can be accessed here: https://landing.dmcc.ae/business-rewards

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced the launch of ‘DMCC Business Rewards’, a new loyalty programme that offers a range of discounts and benefits to its base of 23,000+ member companies.

New and existing DMCC member companies will be able to earn DMCC Business Rewards points on all their business-as-usual expenses such as company set-up packages, DMCC services, business licencing, referrals, visa renewals, and more. The initiative is designed to provide greater levels of support and customer service to DMCC’s growing business community, further reinforcing its status as the preferred destination for local and international businesses to scale their operations.

Rewards points can then be spent on exclusive offers, purchasing DMCC services, discounts on membership to a range of DMCC business clubs, access to the exclusive DMCC Key Accounts Programme, which provides priority services and bespoke support to members, and many more offerings. As they earn points, members will move up through three tiers – silver, gold and platinum – to earn access to a greater range of benefits.

Ahmad Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, DMCC, said: “A significant driver of DMCC’s success in registering record numbers of new member companies has been our commitment to delivering value to our members at every turn. The launch of this new loyalty programme is a natural extension of this ethos, and we are proud to bring it to our community of over 23,000 businesses. In doing so, we further increase the ease of doing business in DMCC, allowing companies to scale their operations and tap into some of the world’s fastest growing markets from Dubai.”

A full list of details and FAQs on the new DMCC Business Rewards programme can be found on the DMCC website: https://landing.dmcc.ae/business-rewards

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae