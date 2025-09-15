DMCC has announced the expansion of its Coffee Centre with new premium Mezzanine floor

500 square metre space features 16 private offices, flexible hot desks, and an exclusive members-only espresso bar for product demos and guest hosting

Announcement made as DMCC publishes latest Future of Trade report dedicated to coffee, placing Dubai at the heart of a global coffee trade worth over USD 26 billion

Report highlights new trade corridors, digitalisation, climate volatility, and value retention at origin as key trends and growth frontiers

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai – has announced the official launch of the Mezzanine level at DMCC Coffee Centre, a premium new space totalling 500 square metres designed to support international market access, innovation and business growth for members and coffee stakeholders.

The new facility includes 16 private offices available for lease, flexible hot-desking options, and a members-only espresso bar for product demonstrations and guest hosting. This expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the coffee sector, with the need for flexible, integrated infrastructure to support origin producers, specialty roasters and SME traders more important than ever.

In tandem, DMCC has published its latest Future of Trade special edition report focused on the coffee sector that explores the shifting trade dynamics within the industry, valued at over USD 200 billion in revenues and with global trade worth over USD 26 billion alone. The report finds that with more than two billion cups of coffee consumed daily, it is one of the most widely traded commodities in the world – but climate threats, shifting consumer preferences, and new power dynamics in the value chain are redrawing the global coffee map.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said:

“Coffee is far more than a commodity; it is part of our identity in the Arab world and a cornerstone of the global economy, with a retail market well above US$200 billion and around two billion cups enjoyed every day. From the terraces of Yemen and the port of Mocha, coffee shaped our traditions of hospitality and trade before it crossed into Europe, where coffeehouses helped incubate modern finance and the ideas that powered the Enlightenment and early industrialization. Today, more than 25 million farmers, mostly smallholders, depend on coffee, and the sector stands at an inflection point: building direct producer to consumer corridors, retaining more value at origin through climate smart agriculture, and adopting digital tools, from AI enabled traceability to the tokenization of real world assets, to manage risk and deepen transparency. Against this backdrop, Dubai’s role continues to expand well beyond redistribution. The city is also a global stage for specialty coffee; World of Coffee Dubai 2025 drew over 17,000 visitors and set record auction prices for rare lots, underscoring market depth in a MENA coffee market projected at roughly US$11.5 billion. With this ecosystem, plus our Tradeflow platform’s digital title infrastructure, Dubai is helping write coffee’s next chapter, where heritage, innovation and inclusive growth are brewed together.”

Mike Butler, Associate Director – Coffee, DMCC, said: “This report envisages a future that is both complex and full of opportunity. Our role is to support DMCC Coffee Centre members through warehousing, logistics, roasting services and member-to-member trade. Our newly fitted-out mezzanine level is a physical expression of that commitment – part of our broader strategy to support our coffee ecosystem and Dubai as a global coffee hub.”

The Future of Trade report outlines several key trends that are likely to shape the coffee industry in the future. These include:

New producer-to-consumer trade corridors – with emerging markets such as China and the Asia-Pacific reshaping global demand.

– with emerging markets such as China and the Asia-Pacific reshaping global demand. Value retention at origin – producing countries such as Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Mexico are increasingly investing in local roasting, branding, and consumption.

– producing countries such as Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Mexico are increasingly investing in local roasting, branding, and consumption. Digital trade and traceability – blockchain, AI monitoring, and tokenised trading will reduce risk and improve trust.

– blockchain, AI monitoring, and tokenised trading will reduce risk and improve trust. Climate-smart agriculture – greater adoption of drought-resistant varietals, agroforestry, and regenerative practices.

– greater adoption of drought-resistant varietals, agroforestry, and regenerative practices. Changing consumer dynamics – younger generations (notably Gen Z) are fuelling demand for specialty, sustainable coffee and premium experiences.

It also provides recommendations to support the transformation of the global coffee trade, including the need to expand investment in climate-smart agriculture, improve price transparency and value capture for producers by digitising supply chains and scaling direct-to-consumer models, and develop trade infrastructure in strategic midpoints like Dubai to streamline logistics, reduce emissions and improve traceability.

This latest edition builds on DMCC’s Future of Trade series, which has established itself as one of the most authoritative and widely read resources on global trade dynamics. With over 2.5 million cumulative downloads and views, the series continues to shape the global trade conversation at a time when economic fragmentation and supply chain shifts are redrawing the global trade map.

To read the full special edition report by DMCC, please visit https://www.futureoftrade.com/agri-commodities-series/special-coffee-edition-2025

