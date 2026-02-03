DMCC and Sweid & Sweid have announced BAY360, a new lifestyle destination and community hub in JLT’s Lake D

BAY360 will feature flagship 22,000-square-foot Spinneys supermarket, essential retail, lakefront dining, 300-space cark park, and medical, wellness and recreational facilities

Development is part of wider enhancement of JLT to improve pedestrian accessibility, public spaces and visual appeal

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, together with leading Dubai real estate developer Sweid & Sweid, have announced the launch of BAY360, a new mixed-use development and lifestyle destination in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).

Conceived as a neighbourhood and community hub, BAY360 will introduce a curated mix of everyday conveniences, offering essential retail, dining, wellness and recreational amenities. It forms part of DMCC’s wider upgrade of shared spaces across JLT and further elevates the quality, accessibility, and liveability of one of Dubai’s most established residential districts.

BAY360 will be sensitively developed on a portion of the existing Lake D, with the majority of the lake retained as a defining feature of the community. The architectural approach prioritises harmony with the surrounding waterfront, enhancing pedestrian movement and activating the public realm while preserving its open, lakeside character.

At the heart of BAY360 will be a mix of community essentials and lifestyle spaces. The destination will be anchored by a flagship 22,000-square-foot Spinneys supermarket offering residents a fresh and modern grocery experience. A collection of cafés and restaurants will offer new dining options, including lake-facing venues with outdoor terraces, while additional amenities will include medical facilities, lifestyle retail, rooftop padel courts, and family-friendly outdoor areas carefully designed to support everyday living. To support increased activity, BAY360 will also feature a dedicated underground car park with approximately 300 spaces.

Beyond the development itself, DMCC and Sweid & Sweid will deliver a series of enhancements around Lake D aimed at improving connectivity and accessibility across JLT. A redesigned pedestrian avenue will create a direct, legible route from the metro station to the far side of the lake, strengthening links between clusters and improving access to the JLT Park. Upgraded lake edges will introduce additional greenery, seating and walkways, reinforcing the relationship between residents and the waterfront.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: “We are delighted to unveil BAY360, which reflects our continued focus on strengthening the quality, connectivity and long-term character of Jumeirah Lakes Towers. By introducing a carefully curated mix of essential retail, dining, wellness and recreational amenities, together with enhanced public spaces and improved accessibility, this development will meaningfully elevate the everyday experience across the community. As part of our wider programme in JLT, BAY360 supports our ambition to position JLT as one of Dubai’s most desirable and enduring neighbourhoods. We are pleased to partner once again with Sweid & Sweid on this landmark project, which will enhance the fabric of the community and contribute positively to the district for residents, businesses and visitors for years to come.”

Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid, commented: “BAY360 is our third project in JLT, following the completion of the Banyan Tree Residences and alongside the development of Sweid One. This investment is built on our deep conviction and continued commitment to the district and represents an important milestone towards enriching everyday life in JLT. DMCC has a clear ambition to upgrade its shared spaces, and this project is designed to support that vision by providing residents with direct access to quality dining, shopping, and convenience outlets at their doorstep. Our experience in delivering Grade-A commercial developments will help us shape this destination into a community asset for years to come, and we look forward to its completion towards the end of 2027.”

Find out more on www.bay360.ae

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.

About Sweid & Sweid

Sweid & Sweid is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm headquartered in Dubai, operating across the UAE and the United States. Established in 2006, the company specializes in development, investment, and build-to-suit opportunities across commercial, residential, mixed-use, and industrial sectors. Sweid & Sweid is known for delivering international-standard, Grade-A projects through a comprehensive, end-to-end approach spanning sourcing, funding, development, and long-term asset management.

With over 7.5 million square feet delivered globally, the firm has established a track record of executing large-scale projects in both mature and growth markets. Sweid & Sweid has delivered best-in-class projects for a range of multinational occupiers, including Visa, Oracle, SAP, Snapchat, FUJITSU, GlaxoSmithKline, SABIC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, McGraw Hill, and Johnson Controls. Across markets, Sweid & Sweid develops assets backed by strong fundamentals, targeting consistent long-term investment performance.

For more information, visit www.sweidandsweid.com

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

Sweid & Sweid

Rawa Mukhaimer

rawa.mukhaimer@sweidandsweid.com