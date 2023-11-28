Set for completion in 2026, the project will offer its tenants a wide array of amenities and services



DMCC continues to support the commercial scene in Dubai, facilitating business growth and attracting FDI

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, and Sweid & Sweid, a prominent Dubai-based international real estate developer, have announced the launch of a new Grade-A commercial office space project, Sweid One, in the heart of its vibrant Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) district.

Set for completion in 2026, the 500,000 square feet project will be developed to Sweid & Sweid’s state-of-the-art architectural design and project specifications, complementing its existing suite of successful commercial developments, which are home to many leading multinational institutions including Visa, Oracle and Google.

With DMCC’s international business district growing at record levels in recent years, the new building is a response to the market demand for new premium office space, offering its tenants a wide array of food and beverage options, ample visitor parking, sweeping panoramic views and dual access from both JLT’s Sarayat and First Al Khail Streets.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “With new state-of-the-art facilities across 500,000 square feet of Grade A office space, Sweid One is a reflection of DMCC’s recent record-breaking growth and our commitment to providing even more world-class options for the international business community at the heart of Dubai. Sweid One perfectly aligns with the vision we have for JLT and we are thrilled to partner with Sweid & Sweid as we continue to expand and charter more exciting growth for the district.”

Maher Sweid, Managing Partner at Sweid & Sweid, commented: "Sweid One is not just another addition to our extensive portfolio, it signifies the initiation of a new era of growth and expansion for the firm. In the face of challenging trends affecting commercial office space in the west, particularly the United States, Sweid & Sweid remains steadfastly optimistic about the prospects of the commercial real estate sector in Dubai and its enduring appeal and resilience as a regional hub for many corporations.”

“The project has been designed to cater to future workplace trends and DMCC’s vibrant business ecosystem, offering a wide range of tenant spaces – from 500 square foot fully fitted micro-suites to 27,000 square foot full floor offices. Sweid One will also be incorporating environmentally responsible initiatives and targeting LEED certification,” he added.

JLT has grown to become one of the leading mixed-use communities in the region. Central to its appeal for residents and visitors is its diverse offering of leisure, hospitality, dining and recreation facilities. From F&B pop-ups to five-star dining, and community markets to high-end retail, JLT offers something for everyone.

In its commitment to catalysing business growth and expansion, DMCC continues to play a major role in advancing the commercial scene in Dubai. Through the development of unparalleled infrastructure and the support of a vibrant business community, DMCC accounts for 11% of the foreign direct investment (FDI) to Dubai.

