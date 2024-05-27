W Residences is the next major development between DMCC and Signature Developers, following the resounding successes of the Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers hotel and The Residences JLT which were completed in 2019

DMCC continues to advance the urban scene in Dubai in its commitment to catalysing business growth and expansion

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has partnered with Signature Developers to bring a new luxury residential development, the W Residences, to its thriving Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) district.

In collaboration with Marriott International, Signature Developers will redefine luxury living with the W Residences, an approximately 32-storey development anticipated to boast around 200 exclusive design-forward apartments. Scheduled to break ground by end 2024, the W Residences will set new standards in extraordinary, hotel-living across the vibrant JLT community. Residents will enjoy ownership perks that are second to none, signature amenities, and unrivalled panoramic views of the JLT skyline, the lush greens of the Montgomerie Golf Course, Emirates Hills and The Meadows.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Through our partnership with Signature Developers, DMCC continues to spearhead world-class developments that redefine luxury living. The W Residences, in collaboration with Marriott International, marks another milestone in our commitment to elevating the JLT district. At approximately 32 storeys and 200 exclusive apartments, this strategic collaboration will provide another landmark residential offering to JLT and drive even further value for Dubai’s dynamic and growing luxury real estate sector.”

This strategic partnership builds on previous success collaborations between DMCC and Signature Developers, the Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers hotel and The Residences JLT, which were both completed in 2019. It underscores the continued strong demand for premium property offerings within the vibrant district.

A senior representative for Signature Developers, added: “In the realm of ultra-luxury living, our commitment goes beyond the extraordinary. With the W Residences in the heart of JLT, we are not just creating residences; we are crafting a vibrant lifestyle that transcends expectations.”

JLT has grown to become one of the leading mixed-use communities in the region, distinguished by its multifaceted array of leisure, hospitality and recreation facilities. This dynamic landscape ensured that JLT provides an enriching and inclusive environment, where all residents and visitors can find something tailored to their interests and lifestyle preferences.

In its commitment to catalysing business growth and expansion, DMCC continues to play a major role in advancing the urban scene in Dubai. Throughout 2023 and Q1 2024, DMCC partnered with a number of other leading property developers to bring new innovative commercial and residential real estate projects to its JLT and Uptown Dubai communities. The continuous development of its dynamic districts is a key priority for DMCC as it attracts record numbers of new businesses to Dubai through its specialised business ecosystems and unparalleled residential communities.

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

About Signature Developers

Established and founded by the Regal Group and Lals Group, Signature Developers Limited is a pioneering Dubai-based development company. The company is inspired by both organisations’ philosophy of constant innovation and exceptional quality. Both groups are known in the region for their decades-long commitment to innovation, high quality and service, while remaining rooted in their heritage.

Combining their experience leading world-class organisations in retail, development and technology, the partners have turned their focus to creating and achieving new benchmarks within the upper spectrum of the Dubai residential marketplace, resulting in the creation of two unique residential properties. Their properties showcase the timeless values with which they lead and create. They continue to garner new attention as Signature makes a name for itself as a leading developer of high-end residential projects in Dubai.

Legal Disclaimer: W Residences Dubai, Jumeirah Lakes Towers are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Signature Lifestyle Real Estate LLC use the W marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.