DMCC maintains focus on bolstering agri commodities trade between the UAE and South Asia

MoU follows other high-profile partnerships between DMCC and South Asian agri entities in 2023, including Bharat Subcontinent Agri Foundation (BSAF), also focused on driving trade, investment and market access

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has partnered with CG Agrotech, a leading agricultural (agri) commodities business in Nepal, to increase bilateral trade with South Asia in the agri commodities space.

As part of DMCC’s broader target of bolstering agri trade between the UAE and key markets across South Asia, the agreement seeks to create collaboration between DMCC’s business community and CG Agrotech and its partners, leading to increased trade, investment and market access for DMCC member companies. The partnership will also see DMCC and CG Agrotech share knowledge and information related to addressable markets and new opportunities to further boost trade, especially in the coffee, tea and honey sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer of DMCC, and Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of Chaudhary Group & CG Agrotech.

Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, said: “South Asia’s net agri commodities imports have risen significantly in recent years and this trajectory is projected to carry forward in the coming period. Simultaneously, the critical global issue of food security is in the spotlight now more than ever, creating increased demand for agri commodities across the world. Through a range of strategic partnerships such as this, DMCC looks to address these opportunities by further enhancing the efficiency and value provided by its agri trade ecosystem in Dubai, and in particular for our 4,200-plus South Asian member companies.”

Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Agrotech, added: “Partnering with DMCC marks the next step in the Nepal-UAE agri trade relationship, which continues to strengthen. Leveraging DMCC's extensive network of 23,000-member companies and exploring mutually beneficial opportunities will significantly impact our ability to further enhance bilateral trade."

Earlier in the year, DMCC signed an agreement with the Bharat Subcontinent Agri Foundation (BSAF), which will see the two entities partner in a number of FoodTech and AgriTech projects, again targeting increased bilateral agri trade.

DMCC has a longstanding history in driving agri trade between South Asia and the UAE. With growing awareness of global food security issues and the accompanying opportunities this presents, agri goods occupy an increasingly strategic role in DMCC’s commodities mix, which encompasses tea, coffee, soya, sugar, spices and many other agri commodities.

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

About CG Agrotech

CG Agrotech Pvt. Ltd. operates as a leading company in the domestic market of Nepal while also exporting a diverse range of high-quality herbs and herbal products, including tea, coffee, and honey. The company's commitment to preserving the natural goodness of Himalayan herbs and promoting sustainable agricultural practices has earned it a reputation for delivering premium products that promote health and well-being.