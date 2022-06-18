Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Diwan—Bahrain’s ground-breaking, curated and innovative co-working space announced today a long-term strategic partnership with the University of Strathclyde that offers students, staff and alumni the opportunity to become part of Bahrain’s leading hub for a connected community.

Based in the heart of Adliya at the iconic architectural landmark The Terminal building, Diwan is a new and exciting co-working space that serves as a community and member based hub for an engaging working environment. Offering more than just workspace and great coffee, Diwan serves as a centre for collaboration, knowledge sharing and networking with cutting edge technology enabled facilities and a range of curated and specially designed flexible workspaces and offices.

Diwan Location Manager, Neethu Surendran commented:

“Bahrain has excellent credentials in the start-up world with a thriving community of entrepreneurs and a fully evolved ecosystem that Diwan is a vital part of. Our vision was always to deliver Bahrain’s first fully engaged coworking community as a supportive space for entrepreneurs and those seeking to work differently, and this partnership with the University of Strathclyde enables us to empower and nurture young up and coming talent in Bahrain.”

Speaking about the strategic partnership Elvin Joseph, Director of Business Development Middle East for Strathclyde University stated:

"The University of Strathclyde is delighted to partner with Diwan Hub in their vibrant space to collaborate, engage and network with leading entrepreneurs. As part of this strategic partnership Strathclyde students and alumni get to use their state-of-the-art facility as an entrepreneurial community space for engagements and collaborations."

The Kingdom of Bahrain has built an enviable reputation across the MENA region and beyond as a forward-thinking innovative country that supports the entire entrepreneurial and start-up ecosystem.

The number of startups in the country has grown at a compound annual growth rate of almost 50 percent over the past three years, as per the data of the Bahrain Economic Board (EDB). As part of Bahrain’s Vision 2030 and Start-Up programmes, entrepreneurs have many unique advantages in the country, as well as an attractive regulatory environment. Diwan was created with the aim to provide not just connected, flexible space but a thriving and dynamic environment where ideas and knowledge sharing sit alongside mentorship and guidance for start-ups and SMEs. Since opening its doors in June 2020, Diwan’s membership has increased by 40 percent and daily visitors soar to an impressive 70% of capacity.

Diwan is fully compliant with Ministry of Health Covid 19 guidelines for your safety and comfort and is currently offering a three-month rent free promotion on annual membership contracts. Membership prices start from BD79 per month and day rates at BD7. All information can be found at www.diwanhub.com

-Ends-

About Diwan

Diwan is a ground-breaking, curated and first-of-its-kind innovative co-working space headquartered in Bahrain. Their premium locations combine boundless creativity, flexibility and connectivity, and deliver exceptional service, peerless technology and fresh member experiences both online and offline.

Diwan’s mission is to support entrepreneurial communities and foster innovation with world-class tech and peerless member benefits, in line with their commitment to placing the beating heart of the community at the core of every decision they make. Their flexible product offerings range from several membership packages to drop in alternatives, all while preserving a thriving work atmosphere.

Visit: https://diwanhub.com/

About Strathclyde Business School

Strathclyde Business School has been offering postgraduate programmes at international centres since 1988. Bahrain is one of our eight international centres and we first launched our MBA programme here in 1995. Our MBA programme is designed for busy executives who need to combine career and family commitments with the demands of MBA studies. Wherever you study our MBA programme you study the same programme and our faculty members travel to our international centres to run intensive seminars, with continuous support for our students provided by our local centre staff. Students in Bahrain have the opportunity to take electives in summer school classes in Glasgow, subject to availability.