Dividend Gate Capital held its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting for 2025, during which it reviewed the Group’s financial performance and deliberated on its strategic roadmap for the coming period.

During the meeting, shareholders reviewed and approved the Board of Directors’ report and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2025, which highlighted significant 29% net profit, reflecting 11% year-on-year growth.

The Board of Directors also approved the distribution of 9% cash dividends to shareholders and endorsed the allocation of the remaining balance to retained earnings on the company’s balance sheet

In addition, the BOD approved the corporate governance report and confirmed the Group’s compliance with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce’s regulatory requirements for the fiscal year. The external auditors’ report on the Group’s financial statements was also reviewed and approved.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Talal Al-Zain, Chairman of DGC, stated, “The Group’s results reflect the strength of our business model, its resilience amidst global economic challenges, and our continued commitment to implementing our strategic vision. This vision prioritizes growth acceleration, exploration of new markets, portfolio enrichment, and continuous service development. We are confident that our 2025 strategy will sustain the momentum of growth and generate value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Al-Zain further added, “Over the past year, the Group successfully expanded geographically and diversified across sectors, entering promising industries such as healthcare and hospitality, while consolidating our presence in the Gulf. We remain actively engaged in identifying new investment opportunities that align with our vision, national economic goals, and sustainable, medium- to long-term return prospects. I extend my sincere gratitude to the executive management and our dedicated team for their efforts in achieving our objectives.”

For his part, Mr. Mohammed Khonji, Managing Director of DGC, commented, “We take pride in the Group’s robust and balanced performance, surpassing most of our targeted indicators. Thanks to our flexible strategy and the efficiency of our teams, we have successfully enhanced operational productivity and reduced costs, while ensuring excellence in service and continuing to expand our investment footprint.”

Mr. Khonji added, “We remain firmly focused on expanding the scope of our commercial and investment activities, reinforcing our presence across Bahrain, the wider Gulf region, and international markets. As we continue to advance our strategic priorities, we are actively identifying and capitalizing on emerging opportunities that serve the long-term interests of our shareholders, with a forward-looking vision to generate even greater value in the years ahead.”

Founder and Board Member Mr. Khaled Al Hammadi said, “We are pleased to share our 2025 results, which reflect the success of our growth and diversification strategy. The approval of a 9% cash dividend underscores our ongoing commitment to generating sustainable value for shareholders, while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance. We deeply appreciate the continued trust of our shareholders and remain focused on strengthening our position in key markets. Looking ahead, we will build on this momentum through strategic planning and disciplined execution to ensure long-term success sustained.

