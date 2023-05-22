Dividend Gate Capital and its partners announced the expansion of Al-Hokama Eye Specialist Center in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, which is the third branch of the center after its two branches in Riyadh. The expansion is part of the company’s strategic plan to expand the range of medical and surgical eye services and its commitment to providing the necessary resources for the continued success of the center.

The announcement comes after Abdullah Fouad Group and Dividend Gate Capital and its partners acquired a significant stake in the center last year and developed a strategic plan for expansion. The implementation of this plan demonstrates the company’s ability to provide the resources and expertise needed to strengthen the center’s position as a leading medical and surgical center for eye care in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hokama Eye Specialist Center is characterized by its long experience in providing medical and surgical eye services. It includes a specialized team of qualified physicians, surgeons, and nurses, and provides the latest medical technology and equipment to meet the needs of its customers.

The strategic expansion plan focuses on developing and expanding the project by dedicating expert staff in the operational and investment healthcare sector. The plan includes establishing 6 additional centers in prestigious governorates of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number of branches to 9 centers. The expansion is expected to increase the operational capacity and footprint of Al-Hokama Eye Specialist Center by 300%, with each outlet being a minimum of 2,000 square meters.

Mr. Mohamed Nedham Khonji, Vice Chairman of Al-Hokama Eye Specialist Center and Managing Director of Dividend Gate Capital, said: “The strategic expansion plan of Al-Hokama Eye Specialist Center is in line with our vision to provide outstanding medical and surgical eye care in Saudi Arabia.” He Added: “ Dividend Gate Capital has played a key role in promoting the brand and helping the center achieve its mission of providing medical and surgical eye care and contributing to the growth and investment in healthcare in Saudi Arabia. We aim to make more investments in the healthcare sector in the Gulf region.”

The expansion project is expected to create job opportunities in local communities and provide high-quality medical and surgical services to patients across Saudi Arabia.