Distichain, a pioneering SaaS B2B Trade Infrastructure Platform for Cross-Border Trade, and Inspexion.com, a leading B2B Inspection Marketplace, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the global trade and inspection landscape. This collaboration brings together two industry innovators, combining their expertise to provide an integrated solution that streamlines trade processes and ensures product quality and compliance.

The partnership between Inspexion.com and Distichain is driven by a shared vision of enhancing the trade experience for businesses and facilitating seamless cross-border transactions. By integrating their respective platforms, they aim to deliver a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses to thrive in the global marketplace.

Distichain's CEO, Haisam Jamal, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Inspexion.com. Inspection services are important in international trade and this collaboration ensures that together we are able to deliver a seamless experience via +115,000 certified inspectors globally, instantly. This aligns perfectly to our vision of empowering fully automated end to end trade. "

Inspexion.com's CEO, Stefan Sakoschek, echoed Jamal's sentiments, highlighting the strategic value of the partnership. Sakoschek stated, "Our collaboration with Distichain opens up new possibilities for businesses engaged in cross-border trade. By seamlessly integrating our inspection services into Distichain's platform, we can ensure that product quality and compliance are upheld throughout the trade process. Together, we are setting new standards for efficiency, convenience, and trust in B2B trade."

The partnership between Distichain and Inspexion.com brings numerous benefits to Distichain's customers. With the integration of Inspexion.com's inspection services, businesses leveraging Distichain's platform can now easily access reliable and high-quality inspection solutions to ensure their products meet the required standards. This integration streamlines the trade process, saves time, reduces costs, and mitigates the risks associated with non-compliant or substandard products.

By combining the trade expertise of Distichain and the inspection prowess of Inspexion.com, the partnership provides Distichain's customers with a competitive edge in the global marketplace. They can confidently expand their cross-border trade operations, knowing that their products will undergo thorough inspections, resulting in improved customer satisfaction, increased trust, and enhanced brand reputation.

The Inspexion.com and Distichain partnership marks an exciting milestone in the B2B trade and inspection sectors. Together, they are revolutionizing the way businesses engage in cross-border trade, delivering a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses to scale globally and succeed in today's dynamic marketplace.

About Distichain:

Distichain is a B2B Tradetech platform enabling instant integration with verification, fintech, documentation, and supply-chain. The SaaS B2B marketplace solution creates digitalized end-to-end transactions, fully automating import and export across all sectors and industries.

About Inspexion:

Inspexion is the world's leading B2B inspection marketplace, where quality control professionals and buyers meet online to optimize their supply chains, and contribute to lowering the inspection industry's carbon footprint.

