Cairo: Mohamed Okasha, the founder and managing partner of DisRuTech Fund, revealed that studies are currently underway to explore the possibility of launching a second fund in 2026, following the successful closure of the first fund, which aligns with global practices.

He added, "Currently, we are focused on the successful closure of our first fund next year, with a positive outlook toward launching the second fund at the right time."

In this context, he detailed the strategic plan for 2025 and 2026, which focuses on continuing to support the growth of startups within the investment portfolio, alongside investing in new companies through the first fund.

He explained that this period is an extension of the building phase and value enhancement, while planning to begin exits starting in 2027, coinciding with the maturation of some companies and their achievement of strategic turning points that open the door for successful exit opportunities.

He noted that the fund recently received an investment of $5 million from Proparco, along with a similar investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). He pointed out that the latest company to join the first fund’s investment portfolio is Hamilton, which aims to connect traditional financing with blockchain technology through the documentation of Real World Assets.

He emphasized the role the fund plays in supporting the development of the legislative and regulatory framework for the fintech sector in Egypt by continuously participating in events and institutional dialogues with government entities and strategic partners.

Okasha discussed the entrepreneurial environment in the Egyptian market, confirming that it has seen notable development in recent years, with significant growth opportunities, especially in technological sectors and digital services. Despite the challenges faced by the market, these have served as a wake-up call to enhance governance and focus on more sustainable business models.

He noted that the entrepreneurial environment has demonstrated higher capital efficiency, meaning a shift away from unnecessary spending and superficial appearances, focusing instead on improving technological products and user experience.

He continued, "Most importantly, maintaining a cost structure in Egyptian pounds while achieving revenues in foreign currencies gives companies a greater ability to withstand market fluctuations and enhances their chances for regional and international expansion, which we consider a strategic factor for any tech company aiming to grow from Egypt to the world."