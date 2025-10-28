Dubai, UAE – Disrupt-X, Intel, and Rekeep have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaborative opportunities in advancing AI-driven sustainable infrastructure across the GCC, Europe, and Asia. The collaboration will leverage artificial intelligence, IoT, and operational excellence to modernize how large-scale facilities are monitored, certified, and managed.

Through this cooperation, Disrupt-X will deploy its ALEF 360° platform and ClimaCert-X AI certification system to deliver continuous monitoring, auditing, and real-time insights across safety, sustainability, and operations. Intel will power the initiative with Edge AI and Cloud technologies, while Rekeep will leverage its deep expertise in facility management and healthcare infrastructure to drive implementation and scalability. The MoU also outlines plans for IoT-enabled command-and-control centers that optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability outcomes—extending across airports, universities, large campuses, and government facilities throughout the GCC, Europe, and Asia.

“Our collaboration focuses on bringing intelligence to the core of infrastructure operations,” said Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X. “This MoU allows us to scale our vision globally delivering unified digital ecosystems that measure, audit, and optimize performance in real time. By combining Intel’s AI technology and Rekeep’s operational strength, we’re creating a new model for sustainable infrastructure across regions.”

Gary Malone, CEO, Rekeep Middle East, said “This MOU strengthens Rekeep’s journey through digital transformation and sustainable, compliant solutions to asset owners. Building on a well-established platform developed in collaboration with Disrupt-X, the partnership strengthens Rekeep’s drive and ability to implement sustainable technology in line with sustainability standards in the built environment. Rekeep’s vast portfolio of projects across the Middle East and Europe have seen consistent service excellence and the collaboration with Intel and Disrupt-X will enable a more robust, digitally enabled and environmentally sustainable service offering, to our new and existing clients.”

Renu Navale, Vice President and GM, Smart Cities, Intel, said "Intel's advanced Edge AI technologies are revolutionizing environmental monitoring and safety by delivering powerful real-time analytics on-site. Through our exciting collaboration with Disrupt-X and Rekeep, we are empowering organizations to exceed environmental compliance standards while creating safer workplaces and healthier communities. Our scalable platforms and commitment to sustainable innovation enable smarter resource optimization, reduce operational footprints, and drive meaningful progress toward environmental stewardship—proving that cutting-edge technology and sustainability go hand in hand to build a better future for all."

This collaboration reflects a mutual dedication to sustainability through innovation. With the combined strengths of Disrupt-X, Intel, and Rekeep, the initiative aims to reduce environmental impact, enhance operational efficiency, and enable a more resilient built environment across the GCC, Europe, and Asia.

More on Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X is a leading technology provider transforming corporate and commercial real estate through DeepTech, AI, IoT, and automation. At its core, ALEF 360° serves as the operating system for the built environment — integrating IoT, AI, and sustainability across buildings, cities, and infrastructure. Complementing this ecosystem is ClimaCert-X, the world’s first AI-driven certification and auditing platform for the built environment, delivering real-time, data-driven certification and compliance aligned with sustainability and wellness standards.

More on Rekeep:

Rekeep is an Italian headquartered international company specializing in integrated facility management, which involves managing a wide range of outsourced services like Asset Management, Cleaning and Housekeeping and specialized support for private sector businesses, public entities, and healthcare facilities. Formerly known as Manutencoop, Rekeep was rebranded to better reflect its global reach and renewed identity. With over 35,000 staff worldwide, it is one of the main players in the European facility management sector, with large scale operations in Italy, France, Poland, Turkey, UAE, Qatar and has operated from its GCC headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, since 2019.

More on Intel:

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, Intel advances semiconductor design and manufacturing to help address its customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge, and every kind of computing device, Intel unlocks the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.