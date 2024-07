Boasting the highest quality amenities, the epitome of privacy, and a vibrant community, this stunning property is built for modern living

Dubai, UAE: Alta Real Estate, the visionary developer renowned for creating iconic living spaces, is delighted to unveil the pinnacle of luxury living in Dubai – Mr. C Residences Jumeirah. This ultra-exclusive residential development, located in the prestigious Jumeirah 2 neighbourhood along the Dubai Canal, is redefining contemporary urban living with its 27 ultra-luxury condominiums designed by Alta Real Estate. A one-of-a-kind development, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is home to those who appreciate the finer things; those who live their lives with an inherent sense of style and believe that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

A Distinct Architectural Marvel

Designed by the globally acclaimed architect Bernardo Fort Brescia of Arquitectonica, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah draws inspiration from the curvaceous forms found in desert dunes and ocean waves. The result is a building that seamlessly blends elegance, luxury, and the sophistication of the Mr. C brand. The interiors, crafted by acclaimed designer Will Meyer of Meyer Davis, evoke the ambience of a luxury yacht, creating a truly unique living experience.

Prime Location, Unmatched Views

Situated in the heart of Jumeirah 2, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah boasts stunning views of the Dubai Water Canal and the crystal-clear Arabian Gulf. Residents wake up to expansive green landscapes, pristine fairways, and iconic views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline. With easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road, and being in close proximity to local attractions like Box Park, City Walk, Downtown, and Business Bay, residents enjoy the perfect blend of tranquillity and excitement.

Exclusive Residences for Discerning Individuals

The development offers 27 limited edition residences, including 2,976 sq. ft. 3-bedroom apartments, 3,749 sq. ft. 4-bedroom apartments,4,837 5-bedroom sky villas, and an incredible 6-bedroom Sky Villa Penthouse spanning 15,219 sq.ft. This unique Triplex, a six-bedroom masterpiece, is a breathtaking architectural feat, boasting three pools, a fully landscaped rooftop garden, and the most awe inspiring panoramic views of the Dubai Canal.

Amenities & Lifestyle Beyond Comparison

Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is a haven for privacy, featuring private elevators to each floor, private plunge pools, and penthouses with private rooftop gardens. The property also offers an array of amenities, including a 24-hour concierge, La Bottega – a Mr. C Café, a spa, yoga room, indoor running track, screening room, and more. The Body & Mind Wellness Center, with its whole-body fitness zones, indoor yoga studio, and signature spa, ensures residents experience luxury at every moment.

The Neighbourhood – Where Tradition Meets Modernity

Jumeirah 2 is the perfect location for those who appreciate modern living with a touch of sophistication. Residents can indulge in sea-to-table dining, cultural enrichment, boutique shopping, and lively nightlife in the nearby Dubai Harbour, Canal Boardwalk, and City Walk. The strategic location provides easy access to the Jumeirah Beach Park, offering a tropical escape just minutes away.

Live the Mr. C Lifestyle

Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is not just a residence; it's a lifestyle. Owners can enjoy covered valet drop-off, lobby lounge, designated concierge, and exceptional curated art pieces in the lobby, setting the tone for the whole building. With open floor plan layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom cabinetry, each residence is a masterpiece in itself.

Your Invitation to Luxury Living

Mr. C Residences Jumeirah invites you to experience a life where luxury knows no bounds. For more information on available units, floor plans, sale prices, and booking details, visit the website to schedule an online meeting with one of Alta Real Estate’s sales advisors. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of this architectural marvel and redefine your luxury living experience.

Alta Real Estate is committed to creating iconic and luxurious living spaces. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Alta Real Estate has set new benchmarks in the real estate industry. The completion of Mr. C Residences Jumeirah reaffirms Alta Real Estate's commitment to providing unparalleled quality and sophistication to its discerning clientele.

For more information on Mr. C Residences Jumeirah, please visit www.mrcresidencesjumeirah.com.