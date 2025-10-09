Designed by the award-winning GCC architectural firm X Architects

Capable of holding 11,400 worshippers at once

Diriyah - Diriyah Company has signed an approximately $244 million (SAR 917 million) joint venture contract for the development of the Grand Mosque in Diriyah’s second phase with Al-Majal El-Arabi Group and MAN Enterprise AlSaudia LLC. Designed by award-winning firm X Architects, the mosque will accommodate 11,400 worshippers across a gross floor area of 12,320 square meters.

Designed to accommodate up to 5,240 worshippers indoors and 6,160 outdoors, the Grand Mosque in the second phase of the Diriyah masterplan will become a proud symbol of an urban development that is being built around the historic 300-year-old birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its plaza will host community prayers for significant occasions such as Eid and Ramadan. The mosque will also serve as a gathering space for community events, including book fairs, cultural activities, and local produce markets on Fridays and weekends. It will include separate male and female prayer halls, ablution areas, a library overlooking Wadi Hanifah, and facility management offices.

The Grand Mosque will feature a unique architectural style that integrates modern engineering with Najdi-inspired design, featuring distinctive façades, iconic architecture, and an elegant interior design.

In line with all assets across the Diriyah development area, the Grand Mosque in Diriyah’s second phase is designed to achieve LEED Gold and Mostadam Gold green building certification. This will be helped by its use of a 3D mesh which allows ample natural sunlight to enter the building while reducing heat impact, ensuring comfort within the prayer hall.

The mosque will also be fully integrated into Diriyah’s smart city infrastructure, with water supply, irrigation, power consumption, LEED and Mostadam monitoring, Fire and Life Safety (FLS), and security systems all connected to the central Diriyah Operations Centre.

Jerry Inzerillo, Diriyah Company Group CEO, said: “The Grand Mosque in Diriyah’s second phase will be a landmark place of worship through its serene Najdi-inspired design, and is a beautiful monument that will further enrich The City of Earth's spiritual and cultural landscape, as we build one of the world's greatest gathering places. We look forward to seeing it come to life.”

The Grand Mosque in the second phase of the Diriyah masterplan will be one of 31 mosques planned for Diriyah, contributing to 74,300 sqm of dedicated religious space.

Developed on the outskirts of Riyadh, Diriyah is one of Saudi Arabia’s five giga-projects, backed by one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The integrated urban development project aims to build homes for an estimated 100,000 people, create over 180,000 jobs, attract approximately 50 million visits annually by 2030, and contribute nearly $18.6 billion directly to Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, ‘The City of Earth’, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

Social Handles: Twitter | @DiriyahCo / Instagram | @diriyahco / LinkedIn | Diriyah-Company / Diriyah Company