Cairo – Digitize for Investment and Technology (EGX: DGTZ.CA), a company listed on the Egyptian Exchange, has announced the successful local manufacturing of its fiber optic and telecom infrastructure products at the factories of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI). This achievement comes as part of the company’s strategic plan to promote domestic manufacturing and facilitate technology transfer.

In a disclosure to the Egyptian Exchange on Thursday morning, the company also revealed the signing of a cooperation protocol with AOI to market and sell its products across national telecom infrastructure projects, with a total project value of EGP 5 billion (approximately USD 100 million).

The signing ceremony took place at AOI’s headquarters and was attended by Major General Eng. Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairman of AOI; Dr. Eng. Ahmed Darwish, former Minister of Administrative Development and Board Member at Digitize; Eng. Yousry Atlam, Chairman of Digitize; along with board members Eng. Yasser Rashwan and Eng. Osama Yassin.

*Strategic Cooperation to Expand Local Manufacturing*

Under this agreement, Digitize will leverage AOI’s advanced industrial and technological infrastructure to expand the local manufacturing of telecommunications equipment, including fiber optics, 5G technologies, and data centers, targeting both the domestic and regional markets.

Major General Eng. Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairman of AOI, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration with Digitize, praising the company’s expertise in ICT. He confirmed that the cooperation covers participation in major national digital transformation and telecom infrastructure projects across Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East. AOI will utilize its cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and highly trained workforce to support this initiative, in line with global technological standards.

He added, “The initial phase of this collaboration will focus on the execution and maintenance of national fiber optic, 5G, and data center infrastructure projects. It also includes localizing the production of fiber optic network components in support of Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development.”

Furthermore, the agreement encompasses the production, marketing, and sales of ICT equipment and services to public and private sector entities. It also includes installation, operation, and maintenance services for national telecommunications and IT projects, addressing local market demands and creating new export opportunities to regional and international markets, all while maintaining global quality standards and competitive pricing.

*Digitize: Strengthening National Role and Eyeing Global Growth*

Dr. Eng. Ahmed Darwish, former Minister of Administrative Development and Board Member at Digitize, also expressed his appreciation for the strategic partnership with AOI — the industrial backbone of the Egyptian state. He emphasized the company’s ambitions to contribute to major digital transformation and infrastructure initiatives across Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East, leveraging AOI’s distinguished capabilities to meet the needs of both local and regional markets, while actively exploring new global export channels.

From his side, Eng. Yousry Atlam, Chairman of Digitize, hailed the agreement as a strategic turning point in the company’s journey toward enhancing production capacity and expanding its footprint in the telecom infrastructure market.

He explained that this move positions Digitize for sustainable business growth, targeting a total project value of EGP 5 billion (USD 100 million). This reflects the company’s robust financial standing and boosts its ability to increase revenue streams and diversify income sources—aligning with its long-term strategy to enhance market value and maximize shareholder returns.

Atlam added that the partnership with AOI grants Digitize a competitive edge in local tech equipment manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports, cutting operating costs, and enabling reinvestment into high-return segments such as fiber optics, 5G, and data centers.

He concluded by noting that the agreement comes at a time when Egypt’s ICT sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by digital transformation and rising demand for smart services. Through this partnership, Digitize aims to solidify its role as a key player in national projects, while opening new export channels to African and Middle Eastern markets.

About Digitize for Investment and Technology (DGTZ.CA)

Digitize is a leading provider of telecommunications and IT network deployment, operation, and maintenance services, including underground cabling. The company was listed on the Nile Stock Exchange in October 2023 and quickly advanced to the main market the following year after a successful capital increase subscription, which was covered 99% in its first round—demonstrating strong investor confidence in the company’s ambitious expansion plans.