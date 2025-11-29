London, United Kingdom – DigitalBerg, a global provider of data-centre services, cloud hosting, and AI-ready compute infrastructure, today announced that it has formally joined the Red Hat Partner Programme. This partnership represents a major milestone in DigitalBerg’s strategy to deliver more secure, scalable, and high-performance open-source solutions to customers throughout Europe, the GCC, and international markets.

This agreement formalises an already strong working relationship between the two organisations and marks a significant commitment to supporting the digital economies of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Europe.

Through this collaboration, DigitalBerg gains access to Red Hat’s comprehensive portfolio of enterprise technologies, alongside advanced technical training, certification pathways, and engineering support. These capabilities will enhance DigitalBerg’s cloud platform, managed services, and AI-driven compute offerings for businesses of all sizes.

“We are delighted to become an official Red Hat Partner,” said a spokesperson for DigitalBerg. “Red Hat is globally respected for its leadership in open-source innovation. Working together enables us to deliver even greater reliability, automation, and enterprise-grade performance across our cloud and data-centre services.”

As part of the partnership, DigitalBerg engineers will benefit from Red Hat’s specialist technical programmes, strengthening delivery standards for customers in sectors such as finance, government, retail, and high-growth digital industries. DigitalBerg will also collaborate closely with Red Hat to support organisations adopting hybrid cloud, container orchestration, and secure digital-transformation initiatives.

With operations spanning multiple regions and a rapidly expanding customer base, DigitalBerg aims to leverage this partnership to accelerate innovation in open-source cloud platforms, virtualisation technologies, and high-density compute infrastructure.

Customers and partners can now access solutions built on Red Hat’s trusted technologies, delivered through DigitalBerg’s global data-centre network and backed by 24/7 support.

For further information or partnership enquiries, please visit www.digitalberg.com or contact cs@digitalberg.com

