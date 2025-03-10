Dubai, the UAE: Platinumlist, the Middle East’s leading online ticketing platform, has examined how digital transformation has reduced paper waste in the MENA region’s event ticketing industry. As digital ticketing adoption accelerates, its impact on sustainability becomes more evident. Recent analyses indicate that the GCC event market is expected to reach 827.25 million by 2029, with digital transformation driving down paper consumption across events. This shift is part of a broader movement within the region, where governmental strategies – such as Dubai Paperless Strategy or the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI), led by Saudi Arabia – encourage industry players to reduce paper use and increase digital processes.

Platinumlist analyses key innovations and activations that support this trend and aims to achieve zero paper usage in the event industry.

Mobile-First Tickets To Reduce The Need For Paper

Paper tickets were the norm for years, later replaced by PDFs to reduce waste — but security remained an issue. In 2024, SafeTickets appealed, mobile tickets with dynamic QR codes that prevent fraud and eliminate the need for printing. Combined with secure resale options, SafeTickets offers both enhanced security and a lower environmental impact.

“Historically, Platinumlist used to order up to 500,000 paper ticket blanks annually; however, with the launch of the mobile ticketing system, they used less than half of the paper tickets compared to previous years.” – said Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist. “Notably, reports of fraud for events using mobile tickets have dropped by approximately 85%, with almost no new cases being reported for events with SafeTickets.”

As a result of the evolution and digitalisation of tickets, the share of paper ticket usage at Platinumlist alone has decreased to a modest 10%.

User Engagement Activations

According to research, 35% of people in MENA are motivated to adopt a more eco-friendly lifestyle if it does not involve extra costs. To inspire and engage fans, Mobile Fan Tickets were revealed. These visually appealing and fan-oriented tickets will become a yearly staple for hundreds of football matches. Such activations minimise reliance on traditional formats, with paper-based solutions now accounting for less than 12% of usage, aligning user experience and convenience with sustainability goals.

Inclusive Options To Ensure Accessibility For Everyone

Recognising the growing importance of digital inclusivity and the challenges faced by users with limited access to mobile apps, Platinumlist developed Light Mobile Ticket – a web-based option for users who can’t or prefer not to download an app. Also, internal company’s analytics show that up to 14% of users at events with more mature audiences need alternative ticketing, confirming Light Mobile Ticket as an alternative solution for older users. This assures that accessibility is not sacrificed while maintaining a commitment to reducing paper waste.

With 37% of MENA residents choosing a sustainable lifestyle if it were more convenient, Platinumlist has built its product approach on these industry trends and consumer needs. As a result, this new approach to the event industry combines sustainability with mobile-first ticketing while maintaining convenience and safety.

The global events industry accounts for over 10% of global carbon emissions, with paper use being a significant factor. For example, USA businesses alone consume 4 million tons, costing 68 million trees. In response to this, leaders in entertainment are driving the push for sustainability. Coldplay, for example, is working toward net-zero carbon tours by 2025 through renewable energy and waste reduction, while Billie Eilish promotes recycling initiatives and uses biodegradable merchandise.

About the company



Platinumlist is a leading online ticketing platform in the Middle East. Users can follow their favourite artists, get notifications for local performances, and enjoy secure and convenient access to events. Furthermore, Platinumlist supports event organisers with advanced tools like reporting, seat mapping, and dynamic QR codes, covering everything from setup and management to digital marketing, on-site ticket scanning, and sales. Since 2008, the platform has supported a range of events, from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to smaller gatherings, working with clients in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Oman. As a leading entertainment brand in the region, it serves tens of millions of fans annually across concerts, cultural events, and more.