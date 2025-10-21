Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - Arab Financial Services (AFS), the leading innovator of digital payment solutions across the Middle East and Africa, is launching a strategic partnership with Reboot Coding Institute (Reboot01), Bahrain’s pioneering and Ministry of Labor–approved tech institute and talent accelerator. This significant collaboration is set to establish a robust talent pipeline, connecting educational excellence with practical, real-world experience in the dynamic FinTech sector.

The partnership aims to accelerate career readiness through comprehensive, hands-on programs. Reboot01 students will also benefit from direct recruitment opportunities, structured internships, and collaborative events like hackathons, specialized tech talks, industry seminars, and career fairs. These joint activities are designed to provide essential practical exposure, mentorship from industry experts, and critical networking opportunities, fully preparing participants for successful professional careers.

“We firmly believe it is our responsibility to invest directly in the future of technology talent across the region,” said Mr. Samer Soliman, AFS Chief Executive Officer. “This alliance with Reboot01 is a proactive step toward cultivating a highly skilled, diverse, and future-ready talent pool right here in Bahrain, which directly contributes to the growth of our national digital economy. We are thrilled to be creating clear pathways that empower Bahraini youth with real-world skills needed for professional success, ultimately strengthening the Kingdom’s status as a regional innovation hub”.

Mr. Yanal Jallad, Reboot01 Managing Director added, “With a mission to graduate over 350 skilled developers annually, Reboot is dedicated to nurturing a new generation of Bahraini tech professionals. Our partnership with AFS strengthens this mission by providing our students and graduates with direct access to industry leaders, meaningful projects, and exciting career opportunities in fintech.”

Reboot01 has established a proven track record for training highly skilled full-stack developers through its globally recognized, project-based curriculum. Students dive deep into in-demand and future-focused specializations, including machine learning, blockchain, mobile app development, cybersecurity, and game design.

The Institute is a key engine for talent in the Kingdom, with graduates successfully joining leading local and global technology companies. This success directly contributes to strengthening Bahrain’s growing digital economy.

Crucially, the program is built on a foundation of radical inclusion, requiring no prior coding experience or university degree. Reboot01 actively champions diversity in technology and is committed to an impressive goal of achieving 50% female participation in its cohorts.

AFS Media Relations

Email: pr@afs.com.bh

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Reboot01:

Reboot – Powered by 01Edu - is a Bahrain Ministry of Labor–approved training institute and an on-campus coding school in the Kingdom of Bahrain with the purpose of establishing Bahrain as a hub for tech skills. The program delivers practical learning in a collaborative environment, situated in our state-of-the-art campus, in which graduates of the program will enter the industry as full-stack developers, a highly desired & well-paid position. Reboot01’s innovative two-year program gives students real world skills through collaborative, project-based applied learning that ensures every student becomes a problem-solver ready for a career in tech even before graduating.

Learn more: https://reboot01.com/