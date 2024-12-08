Abu Dhabi, UAE – Numou, an innovative digital lending marketplace, has officially launched to transform the financing landscape for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Abu Dhabi and the broader United Arab Emirates.

This fully digital platform enables UAE businesses to access a diverse range of financial products through a streamlined online application process, connecting them directly with suitable lenders.

In the UAE, SMEs constitute approximately 94% of the total number of companies and contribute around 40% to the national GDP.

Despite their significant role, many SMEs face challenges in securing timely and adequate financing. According to the latest statistics released by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the cumulative balance of facilities and loans extended by banks operating in the UAE to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for 9.5% of the total cumulative balance of financial facilities provided to the commercial and industrial sectors in the UAE.

Numou addresses this gap by offering a user-friendly platform where businesses can submit a single online application, which is then shared with multiple lenders. This process ensures transparency, efficiency, and empowers SMEs to choose the most favourable financing options.

Key Features of Numou:

For SMEs: Numou simplifies the loan application process by collecting comprehensive business data that meets various lenders' requirements. This significantly reduces paperwork requirements and eliminates the need for multiple separate applications and physical branch visits.

The platform provides visibility into lenders' rates, terms, and turnaround times, enabling informed decision-making. Reducing overall cost and loan processing time through competition.

For Financial Institutions: Lenders receive standardized applications that facilitate efficient credit assessments, reducing the need for revalidation of information and expediting the approval process. Numou will continue to collaborate with lenders to explore innovative SME financing.

Initial Lending Partners:

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development: A government-backed entity offering innovative funding products, including medium to long-term interest-free loans to support qualifying startups and scale local businesses across seven sectors.

A government-backed entity offering innovative funding products, including medium to long-term interest-free loans to support qualifying startups and scale local businesses across seven sectors. Credible-X: A digital private credit financing partner providing term loan products and receivable financing options, offering multiple solutions for early applicants.

Mrs. Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development stated: "We firmly believe that achieving sustainable success in today’s ever-evolving world requires the agility to adapt and leverage knowledge alongside the latest technologies. The signed agreement marks a significant milestone in supporting SMEs. Numou platform underscores a unified vision and a shared commitment to fostering the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. By streamlining access to financial products and resources, SMEs can overcome operational challenges. It will empower their capabilities to access funding, enabling them to grow and thrive in an increasingly competitive market. This strategic alignment not only strengthens the resilience of the SME ecosystem but also positions it as a driver of diverse economic development and future innovation.”

Khalifa Al Zaabi, General Manager of Numou, said: “By bringing together a comprehensive suite of lending options on a single platform, we’re enabling businesses to access the capital they need to grow faster and more efficiently. Numou is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s commitment to support SMEs sector, which plays a pivotal role in developing and diversifying the economy. It complements various initiatives to enhance SMEs access to funding, increase access to market opportunities, capacity-building programmes, and ease of doing business."

Looking ahead, Numou plans to expand its offerings to include supply chain financing (factoring) and equity financing, further broadening the financial products available to SMEs. This aligns with the UAE's vision to foster a dynamic and diversified economy, where SMEs play a pivotal role in sustainable development.

Numou is committed to empowering the UAE's SME ecosystem by providing seamless access to financing, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth.

To learn more about how Numou can support your business growth, visit www.Numou.ae or contact us at Support@Numou.ae