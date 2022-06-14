Digital Encom [www.digitalencom.com], a UAE based start-up with its unique Retail Operating System has crossed more than 100 million transactions equating to gross value of more than 1 Billion AED for the first time since it’s inception. Recently, Digital Encom has qualified to Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub top tier. Digital Encom is developed as a retail operating system platform to provide technology-enabled solutions for the distribution of Digital goods, services, products like redeem vouchers (Gift cards) from a wide selection of respected brands. Digital Encom Operating system is focused on retail, B2B business, Telecom operators and enables distributors and merchants access to hundreds of digital brands to be sold through retail points of sale, to manage voucher inventory digitally, guarantee stock availability 24/7 and there is NO inventory to maintain or physical cards that can get stolen, a single wallet account to sell hundreds of digital brand codes through retail POS, Retail tills, Online channels etc.

Digital Encom is changing how digital goods are distributed said Founder and Director Christudas Dai and we process more than 300,000 transactions daily. We have also utilised the services of Spectre Computing based in Qatar for transactions involving high computing. We drive almost all the online interactions with their support: billing, banking services, hypermarket transactions, till integration...

Christudas Dai the CEO of Digital Encom commented that this is an outstanding achievement by Digital Encom and look forward to achieving further success in the years to come. We are setting new goals for the future and will continue to leverage our technology to grow our company in what remains a large and growing market. Company’s has signed up with new clients in Qatar, Oman, KSA, Kuwait and Iraq.

Digital Encom is based in UAE and provides platforms and system to subscribe to Digital Services, Internet services and private communication services.

